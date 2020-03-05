Junior Day: Full list, 10 prospects to watch for this weekend
Indiana is hosting its second junior day of the 2020 calendar year, after hosting a slew of in-state prospects Jan. 26, when No. 7 in-state prospect and defensive end Rodney McGraw committed to Ind...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news