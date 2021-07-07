June pays huge dividends for Tom Allen and Hoosiers

One for the ages.

That is how Indiana head football coach Tom Allen described the month of June to TheHoosier.com during a 1 on 1 interview prior to the conclusion of the NCAA's Dead Period on June 1.

For the first time since the Covid-19 global pandemic, Indiana was looking forward to having recruits and families on campus, and Allen felt the timing couldn't have been any better for the Hoosiers to lock down some key recruits.

Allen always believed if he could get recruits on campus and show off the LEO mentality that he has preached since arriving as a defensive coordinator six years ago, the Hoosiers would have a chance at swaying the hearts and minds of some recruits.

"You think about our culture here that we built and it's so relationally driven. I think it's hurt us by not to be able to have the kids on campus because there's a feel that you get when you come around us, and what we're doing and even our players. I just want to get them around us and want to get them a chance to feel the LEO culture that we have and not just see it on video or talk about it or hear about it or, you know, listen to it on a, on a zoom call," Allen said.

Consider it mission accomplished, as the Hoosiers landed five of their nine commits during the month of June.

A year ago, Indiana was putting together its class of 2021 class, and while small, many of the players Indiana signed were able to visit campus and meet with the coaches.

Such is not the case for the class of 2022 prospects.

"Almost none have ever stepped foot on campus and we have not physically seen the vast majority of them. We have not seen these guys. We may think a guy is 6-foot-1 and he may walk in the door and he’s 5-foot-8. All we can do is see him on tape, Zooms and Facetime but I have not stood next to him and seen him eye to eye. We don’t know how big these guys are, so, to me, it is that and when you feel the time together, the interaction and all the things you can’t do when you are separated," Allen said. "We have to see them, we have to evaluate them, we have to do it in a very efficient way and get guys on campus."

Indiana did quite well during the month of June, and the momentum has carried over into July.

Heading into this week, Indiana's Class of '22 was ranked 34th, sandwiched between Big Ten foes Minnesota and Wisconsin, who are 33rd and 35th, respectively.

Adam Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director, and Josh Helmholdt, recruiting analyst for Rivals, both weighed in on the Indiana class thus far.

"Tom Allen has had success recruiting regionally and, maybe, more important, hitting hotbeds in Texas and Florida. Getting Richard Thomas and Trevell Mullen out of Florida should pay dividends for years and there are impressive commitments across the board. This feels like a class that should be ranked higher than No. 10 in the Big Ten, and with Dasan McCullough leading the way, the Hoosiers are definitely on the right track," Gorney told TheHoosier.com.

Helmholdt told TheHoosier.com this is the deepest group of talent the state of Indiana has produced during the Rivals era, and it will be key for the Hoosiers to keep some of those players home, as well as picking up national players, including quarterback Josh Hoover, of Texas.

"You never feel really comfortable with your recruiting class until you lock up your quarterback. Now that Indiana has their quarterback, it should feel much better and give them more recruiting firepower to go after offensive skill players," Helmholdt said.