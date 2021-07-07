June pays huge dividends for Tom Allen and Hoosiers
One for the ages.
That is how Indiana head football coach Tom Allen described the month of June to TheHoosier.com during a 1 on 1 interview prior to the conclusion of the NCAA's Dead Period on June 1.
For the first time since the Covid-19 global pandemic, Indiana was looking forward to having recruits and families on campus, and Allen felt the timing couldn't have been any better for the Hoosiers to lock down some key recruits.
Allen always believed if he could get recruits on campus and show off the LEO mentality that he has preached since arriving as a defensive coordinator six years ago, the Hoosiers would have a chance at swaying the hearts and minds of some recruits.
"You think about our culture here that we built and it's so relationally driven. I think it's hurt us by not to be able to have the kids on campus because there's a feel that you get when you come around us, and what we're doing and even our players. I just want to get them around us and want to get them a chance to feel the LEO culture that we have and not just see it on video or talk about it or hear about it or, you know, listen to it on a, on a zoom call," Allen said.
Consider it mission accomplished, as the Hoosiers landed five of their nine commits during the month of June.
A year ago, Indiana was putting together its class of 2021 class, and while small, many of the players Indiana signed were able to visit campus and meet with the coaches.
Such is not the case for the class of 2022 prospects.
"Almost none have ever stepped foot on campus and we have not physically seen the vast majority of them. We have not seen these guys. We may think a guy is 6-foot-1 and he may walk in the door and he’s 5-foot-8. All we can do is see him on tape, Zooms and Facetime but I have not stood next to him and seen him eye to eye. We don’t know how big these guys are, so, to me, it is that and when you feel the time together, the interaction and all the things you can’t do when you are separated," Allen said. "We have to see them, we have to evaluate them, we have to do it in a very efficient way and get guys on campus."
Indiana did quite well during the month of June, and the momentum has carried over into July.
Heading into this week, Indiana's Class of '22 was ranked 34th, sandwiched between Big Ten foes Minnesota and Wisconsin, who are 33rd and 35th, respectively.
Adam Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director, and Josh Helmholdt, recruiting analyst for Rivals, both weighed in on the Indiana class thus far.
"Tom Allen has had success recruiting regionally and, maybe, more important, hitting hotbeds in Texas and Florida. Getting Richard Thomas and Trevell Mullen out of Florida should pay dividends for years and there are impressive commitments across the board. This feels like a class that should be ranked higher than No. 10 in the Big Ten, and with Dasan McCullough leading the way, the Hoosiers are definitely on the right track," Gorney told TheHoosier.com.
Helmholdt told TheHoosier.com this is the deepest group of talent the state of Indiana has produced during the Rivals era, and it will be key for the Hoosiers to keep some of those players home, as well as picking up national players, including quarterback Josh Hoover, of Texas.
"You never feel really comfortable with your recruiting class until you lock up your quarterback. Now that Indiana has their quarterback, it should feel much better and give them more recruiting firepower to go after offensive skill players," Helmholdt said.
Defensive Commitments
During the month of June, Indiana landed commitments on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, four-star defensive back Trevell Mullen leads the commitments on that side of the ball. Mullen, who is ranked No. 142 in the Rivals250 Class of 2022 rankings and the 19th rated cornerback, selected the Hoosiers over Miami (Fl).
Gorney told TheHoosier.com Indiana is getting a player who is talented.
"Trevell is excellent in coverage, a smooth cornerback who can effortlessly run with most receivers in the class, terrific footwork and a knack for knowing when the ball is in the air to knock it away," Gorney said.
Ohio linebacker Isaiah Jones followed, as the 45th best player in Ohio selected the Hoosiers.
Jones received his offer from Indiana back in May and it didn't take long to make an impression on the 6-foot-2 linebacker.
"It felt pretty good to get the offer growing up next door to Indiana," Jones said. "Tom Allen has done a great job turning the program around and getting back to dominant football."
Jones finished the season with 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He was the CBC Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District and Second Team All-Ohio.
"What stands out to me about their defense is how they have multiple guys that are on the Big Ten All Conference Teams," Jones added. "Coach (Charlton) Warren said he likes how I make plays all over the field, not just inside the box."
Offensive Commitments
Indiana would get its quarterback of the future late in June, as Texas quarterback Josh Hoover committed after a visit to Bloomington. He is a three-star talent by Rivals and is the 85th best prospect in the Lone Star state. Hoover selected Indiana over a handful of offers, including Arkansas, SMU and Houston.
Hoover told TheHoosier.com he is excited about the other players coming in.
"Yeah, this class has a chance to be special. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know some guys. They’re all great players, but more importantly good kids. I was really excited, lots of big time players. It feels really great. I've learned really quickly how great the state of Indiana is and I look forward to getting to know everyone," Hoover said.
Hoover had an impressive sophomore campaign as the starting varsity quarterback, finishing the season throwing for 2,934 yards and 32 touchdowns in 10 games for the Hawks. He followed that up his junior season by going 236-of-372 for 3,556 yards and 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Following Hoover, the Hoosiers got a commitment from of offensive lineman Carter Smith, out of Olentangy Liberty High school in Ohio.
The The 6-foot-6-inch offensive lineman selected Indiana over Tennessee, Virginia, Ole Miss and Northwestern last month after visiting the Bloomington campus.
Indiana was the first Big Ten program to offer Smith, who was a Second Team All-Ohio award winner this past season.
In a recent interview with TheHoosier.com, Smith broke down what set Indiana apart and why he is looking forward to joining the Hoosiers in 2022.
"I feel the culture and bonds between people at Indiana University are the strongest, and I wanted to be a part of that," Smith said.
The final commitment in June came from tight end Ryan Miller, of Kenston High School in Ohio.
Miller selected Indiana over the likes of: Akron, Auburn, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia.
----
