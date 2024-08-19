As August wears on, high school football is beginning to kick off around the country.

One of the most talked about high school players in the 2025 recruiting class, Julian "Juju" Lewis, began his final high school season last Friday night, as his Carrollton Trojans battled the Woodward Academy War Eagles on ESPN2.

During the season-opening win for Lewis and the Trojans, the top ranked player in the state of Georgia accrued 126 yards threw the air, completing nine of his 15 pass attempts.

He threw for three touchdowns passes on the night, tossing an interception as well, en route to a 24-14 win for Carrollton.

During the broadcast of the game, Lewis was asked about the current state of his recruitment, and he responded by saying he's "locked in with USC."

Lewis, a top-5 recruit in the class of 2025, has long been committed to USC, however that hasn't stopped programs such as Indiana, Colorado and Auburn from continuing their pursuit of the talented quarterback.