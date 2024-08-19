PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Julian Lewis remains 'locked in with USC,' despite ongoing pursuit from IU

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

As August wears on, high school football is beginning to kick off around the country.

One of the most talked about high school players in the 2025 recruiting class, Julian "Juju" Lewis, began his final high school season last Friday night, as his Carrollton Trojans battled the Woodward Academy War Eagles on ESPN2.

During the season-opening win for Lewis and the Trojans, the top ranked player in the state of Georgia accrued 126 yards threw the air, completing nine of his 15 pass attempts.

He threw for three touchdowns passes on the night, tossing an interception as well, en route to a 24-14 win for Carrollton.

During the broadcast of the game, Lewis was asked about the current state of his recruitment, and he responded by saying he's "locked in with USC."

Lewis, a top-5 recruit in the class of 2025, has long been committed to USC, however that hasn't stopped programs such as Indiana, Colorado and Auburn from continuing their pursuit of the talented quarterback.

Adam Gorney, Rivals' National Recruiting Director, updated fans with the latest on what he's heard regarding Lewis' commitment to USC and a number of programs ongoing interest in the five-star prospect.

Here's what Gorney had to say: "Indiana continues to heavily pursue the five-star quarterback who's been committed to USC since last August and a source said things “change every day” but another source remains confident the Trojans still look strong in his recruitment.

Colorado is still in this one as well but a lot of chatter has surrounded Indiana in recent days since Lewis has such a strong relationship with position coach Tino Sunseri for years.

Still, it would be a major surprise if USC doesn’t keep him at this count since there are still so many factors to consider."

