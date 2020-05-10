JUCO offensive lineman Chris Bradberry commits to Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Riverside Community College offensive lineman Chris Bradberry announced his commitment to Indiana via Twitter on Sunday. He will have two years to play his two remaining seasons of eligibility at Indiana.
"Indiana has everything that I was looking for in a school," Bradberry told TheHoosier.com. "Great offensive line coach in Coach (Darren) Hiller. Great academics, a great strength program and an opportunity to compete against some of the best every day."
Bradberry was last listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds on the Riverside roster, but he reports measurements of 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds on his HUDL tape. He primarily played tackle for Riverside, and that is where Indiana intends to use him. Throughout the offseason, Indiana had been searching for additional contributors at tackle for 2020.
Coming out of Etiwanda High School and Rancho Cucamonga High School in California, Bradberry began his career at San Jose State before spending two years at Riverside.
"I just felt as if I wasn’t ready or mature enough yet to play at the D1 level," Bradberry said. "I was only 17 in San Jose and was not ready mentally for that jump. RCC got me ready for the next level."
GO #B1G OR GO HOME!!! Happy Mother’s Day momma!!! This is for you❤️❤️ #TTGOG #LEO pic.twitter.com/OW5IYPkpWe— Chris Bradberry (@Brad72Chris) May 10, 2020
Bradberry becomes the eighth offensive line addition in Indiana's 2020 class, as the Hoosiers look to build depth and prepare for the future after losing three linemen who started the 2019 season. Indiana needed depth behind Caleb Jones and Matt Bedford, in particular, while JUCO transfer Luke Haggard spends his redshirt season adding weight and Luke Wiginton and Kahlil Benson adjust to the collegiate level.
The other offensive line additions – Cam Knight, Dylan Powell, Randy Holtz and Brady Feeney – are all interior line contributors.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.