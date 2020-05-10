Riverside Community College offensive lineman Chris Bradberry announced his commitment to Indiana via Twitter on Sunday. He will have two years to play his two remaining seasons of eligibility at Indiana.

"Indiana has everything that I was looking for in a school," Bradberry told TheHoosier.com. "Great offensive line coach in Coach (Darren) Hiller. Great academics, a great strength program and an opportunity to compete against some of the best every day."

Bradberry was last listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds on the Riverside roster, but he reports measurements of 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds on his HUDL tape. He primarily played tackle for Riverside, and that is where Indiana intends to use him. Throughout the offseason, Indiana had been searching for additional contributors at tackle for 2020.

Coming out of Etiwanda High School and Rancho Cucamonga High School in California, Bradberry began his career at San Jose State before spending two years at Riverside.

"I just felt as if I wasn’t ready or mature enough yet to play at the D1 level," Bradberry said. "I was only 17 in San Jose and was not ready mentally for that jump. RCC got me ready for the next level."