JUCO edge rusher Dean Miller discusses Indiana visit ahead of decision

Indiana is pushing to add a few extra pieces to the class of 2022 and one prospect it has narrowed in on is junior college pass rusher Dean Miller.

Miller is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end who played for the College of the Canyons last season.

He recently visited Indiana on an official visit and talked to TheHoosier.com about his impression of the Hoosiers. Miller posted 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

"Meeting the whole coaching staff genuinely amazing. The culture they’ve built over there is definitely something special," Miller said of his visit. "The players I was able to talk and connect with, you can just sense their hunger to be great. And of course a beautiful campus unlike any other I’ve seen."