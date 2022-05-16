Josh Newkirk announced as the newest member of the Indiana TBT team

Per the Assembly Ball Twitter account, former Indiana guard Josh Newkirk has been announced as the second member of the Indiana Assembly Ball TBT team.

Newkirk played for Indiana from 2015-18 transferring from Pittsburg after being there for two seasons prior. He has been playing professionally since graduating from Indiana.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native played at Word of God Christian Academy before committing to Pittsburg. He transferred to Indiana before the 2015-16 season. Due to the transfer rules that were in place at that time, he had to sit out one full season.

During his college career at Indiana, Newkirk averaged 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. His best season actually came during his redshirt junior year as he averaged a career best 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

He played his final year for Indiana under Archie Miller as Tom Crean was fired before his senior season.

Once graduated, Newkirk would then go onto to play professional ball in both the NBA G-League and oversees. Teams that he has played for include the Texas Legends (2018-19), Long Island Nets (2018-19), NH Ostrava (2019-20) and most recently for Dzukija Alytus (2021-22)

He joins Devonte Green as the only members announced for the Indiana Assembly Ball TBT team thus far.