Josh Hoover goes in-depth on what set Indiana apart

"Yeah I’m fired up to have this opportunity. They have a great program," Hoover said.

Now, that it is out of the way, Hoover recently went in-depth with TheHoosier.com to discuss his commitment to Indiana and what set the Hoosiers apart.

""I really like the culture and the coaching staff. I really like their offense. I feel like it fits what I do," Hoover told TheHoosier.com prior to his announcement.

Regardless, the feelings quickly evaporated once Hoover got to know Sheridan, speak with head coach Tom Allen and after taking an official visit two months after being offered, Hoover knew there was no other place he wanted to be but Indiana.

Maybe it was the distance from Texas to Indiana.

Perhaps, it was because Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan wanted the Rockwall-Heath High School quarterback to throw before he was offered.

There was a time where Josh Hoover wanted nothing to do with Indiana.

Hoover led Rockwall-Heath to an 11-3 record last year and guided his team to the fourth round of the playoffs, where they lost to eventual state runner-up Cedar Hill. He finished his junior campaign with 3,496 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns.

In addition, Hoover went undefeated with a 1.30 ERA for the state championship baseball team.

He told TheHoosier.com that his competitive nature is something he has gotten from both of his parents.

"I think I’ve always just loved to compete and had this drive to win. My parents are competitive people ,but I think I’ve just always wanted to have the ball in tough situations. That really started in baseball at a young age," Hoover said.

Despite the impressive numbers, Hoover didn't get the attention as many top quarterbacks from around the nature.

He is a three-star talent by Rivals and is the 85th best prospect in the Lone Star state. Hoover selected Indiana over a handful of offers, including Arkansas, SMU and Houston.

Indiana was the first Big Ten program to offer Hoover, who also had offers from following: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Connecticut, Illinois State, Louisiana Tech, Incarnate World, Massachusetts, Memphis, Nevada, New Mexico, North Texas, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa, USTA, Utah State and Western Kentucky.

Whether it was Covid impacting his recruitment or him flying under the radar despite the impressive numbers, Hoover said he is blessed to be a part of Indiana's future.

"I’m not really sure what it was for coaches," he said in terms of what other teams missed. "All I know is that I’m excited I ended up at Indiana. I'd say it (Covid) probably didn’t help ,but I believe this is how it was supposed to workout. Like I said I feel blessed to have the chance to play for Coach Allen and the staff."

Hoover was the first offensive player to commit to Indiana from the Class of 2022 and joins a quarterback room that could feature starter Michael Penix, along with Jack Tuttle, Dexter Williams and Donaven McCulley, who the Hoosiers signed in the Class of 2021.

Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah and started two games last season after Penix was lost for the season due to a torn ACL. Williams tore his ACL during the spring season and will be out for season.

Hoover said he is not afraid of coming in and competing for a spot, and welcomes the opportunity to learn from those already in the room.

"I’m excited to compete. Lots of great players to learn from. Coach Sheridan is one of the top, young play callers, and I look forward to learning from him," Hoover said.

In addition, Hoover said he is excited when he sees the pieces that are already part of the '22 class, including Trevell Mullen and Isaiah Jones, who both committed last week after their official visits.

"Yeah, this class has a chance to be special. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know some guys. They’re all great players, but more importantly good kids. I was really excited, lots of big time players. It feels really great. I've learned really quickly how great the state of Indiana is and I look forward to getting to know everyone," Hoover said.

Has playing in Texas prepared Hoover for the rigors of college football in the Big Ten?

"I’m sure it does to some degree. College is still a different transition. Not every kid on the field is going to play in the Big Ten," he said.

One advantage Hoover will have is he already possesses the "it" factor.

"I just think that all the great quarterbacks have that trait. Their teammates believe in them and most importantly they have confidence in themselves. I believe it comes from above. My prayer is that God will use me through football for his glory. Texas is a competitive place in every sport. There are a lot of good athletes and I think it raises the standard for play," Hoover said.

With the decision in the rearview mirror, Hoover is preparing mentally and physically for one final run at a Texas high school state title on the football field.

"Now I’m going full speed trying to get ready for the season with my teammates. I have one last season and we want to make history. We came close last year, but we’re focused and doing things that we’ve never done. We don’t have hope that we can win a state championship we now have believe and that’s the difference," Hoover said.