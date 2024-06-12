The Indiana Alumni team "Assembly Ball" has added a new member to their squad, and it's another huge addition. Jordan Hulls has agreed to become the sixth member of this summer's TBT team, joining Troy Williams, Miller Kopp, Juwan Morgan, Devonte Green, and Yogi Ferrell. Hulls currently serves as the Director of Recruiting for the Indiana program, and he will serve as a player/coach for Assembly Ball this July.

Jordan Hulls is one of the most popular players to ever wear the candy stripes. The Bloomington native played from 2009-2013, helping Indiana win a Big Ten Championship along with multiple Sweet 16 appearances. Hulls made the third most 3-pointers in program history, and will give the alumni team another threat from deep. Hulls made 44% from deep in his career and will bring more experience to this impressive Hoosier squad.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a winner-take-all style basketball tournament that has taken place each summer in July, dating back to 2014. The tournament features 64 teams in a single-elimination tournament with a $1 million prize awarded to the winning team.

Assembly Ball will be playing at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the Butler regional, and their first game is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m.. You can find tickets for the Butler Regional -- here.

Indiana's alumni squad is expected to continue to take shape over the next several weeks, with more players to be announced in the near future.



