Indiana freshman forward Jordan Geronimo announced on Monday that he will be staying at IU and withdraw from the transfer portal. Geronimo now becomes the third player to withdraw from the portal and return to Indiana, along with freshman guard Khristian Lander and junior guard Parker Stewart. "I believe in coach Woodson. Let's get to work," Geronimo said in his announcement.

