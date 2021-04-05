Jordan Geronimo staying at Indiana, withdraws name from transfer portal
Indiana freshman forward Jordan Geronimo announced on Monday that he will be staying at IU and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Geronimo now becomes the third player to withdraw from the portal and return to Indiana, along with freshman guard Khristian Lander and junior guard Parker Stewart.
"I believe in coach Woodson. Let's get to work," Geronimo said in his announcement.
The 6-foot-6 forward from Newark, New Jersey appeared in 22 games averaging 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game this season.
Playing sporadically, Geronimo made his mark defensively and on the glass. His best performance of the year came against Iowa in an 81-69 win over the Hawkeyes. He matched up against Iowa's Luka Garza, holding his own and even winning the matchup at times with his length, while also scoring seven points in 10 minutes.
A few weeks later, he had a career-high 16 minutes against Iowa, again, while adding six points and two rebounds.
Geronimo was ranked the No. 90 player in the Rivals150 class of 2020 after a huge rise in the rankings after his junior year summer playing for Mass Rivals. Geronimo was part of a four-man recruiting class that ranked No. 13 in the country.
