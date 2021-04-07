Yesterday, I wrote a piece entitled "Mike Woodson's ultimate vision for his roster remains in limbo." The article was about how Woodson's desire to bring in long, athletic players that can play three-to-four positions would have to wait. In the article, I wrote this line: "Jordan Geronimo fits the bill as this kind of player, but the intel on bringing him back isn’t great. It is more likely than not he chooses to transfer somewhere closer to home." Not five hours later, Jordan Geronimo announced he was withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and returning to IU. Funny how that works.

Jordan Geronimo showed off his potential against Iowa last season (IU Athletics)

The good news for Indiana is that Geronimo's return is imperative for next season's success. Without Geronimo, Jerome Hunter was the only true wing player on the roster. Hunter's technique needs some work, but he has the strength and size to guard bigger players and the quickness to guard smaller players. Everyone else on the roster is physically limited to guarding players around their size. In the long term, Geronimo's return is exciting because, under the right tutelage, he has NBA potential. Not many human beings have bodies like him, and if Woodson can turn him from an athlete into a basketball player, the NBA will come calling. In the short term, Geronimo give the Hoosiers another body on the wing who can be a capable defender. He has the potential to guard almost anyone on the court. This was evident last season when he was matched up against Luka Garza and did more than just hold his own. For the crowd who doesn't understand why elite college seniors aren't top NBA draft picks, just look at how a freshman with no experience and an NBA body handles the NCAA player of the year: