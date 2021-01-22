Jordan Geronimo came into Indiana's game against No. 4 Iowa having played 58 minutes in his college career. 27 of those minutes came against Tennessee Tech and North Alabama.

On Thursday night, however, the 6-foot-6 freshman was gravely needed. Inevitable NCAA player of the year, Luka Garza, was physically dominating Indiana in the paint and drew two early fouls on both Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

"Early on, I think we let [Garza] get it where he wanted to get it," Archie Miller said postgame.

The foul trouble forced Miller to put Geronimo in the game to guard Garza. The freshman took that opportunity and ran with it.

"Jordan Geronimo -- best game he has played as an Indiana player," Miller said. "His contribution tonight was awesome in terms of how he brought energy, how physical he was. He was guarding Luka Garza. He did just as good a job as anybody else on the team."

Offense, defense and energy. Geronimo provided Indiana with all if it. He finished with 10 minutes and contributed seven points, one rebound and one assist.