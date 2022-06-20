Jordan Geronimo improving perimeter skills to allow him time at the '3'

"I think for him it's just about decision making and being able to handle the ball better," Race Thompson said last week about Geronimo's development. "He's an elite defender. Everybody knows that. That's not an issue."

The potential to use Geronimo on the wing at the '3' position is enticing and a very strong option for Mike Woodson. But, adding a consistent jump shot and added ball handling ability is necessary in order to make that move.

Now the question goes to, where does Geronimo fit in the rotation and what role will he play?

With both back and the addition of five-star forward Malik Reneau and four-star Kaleb Banks, the front court now has a lot of depth, versatility and skill.

Indiana third-year forward Jordan Geronimo emerged late last season as a player who would have a much bigger impact for the Hoosiers in the 2022-23 year regardless of what decisions Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis made.

Geronimo showcased his potential in key games for Indiana last season. He played 19 minutes in the First Four win in the NCAA Tournament against Wyoming, scoring 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He added one made three and seven rebounds.

In the Round of 64, Geronimo had another strong showing, scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds in 21 minutes. Despite the loss, it was a lot of confidence for Geronimo and something he is carrying over into the offseason.

"I just gained, I guess, a lot of confidence in myself, knowing that I’m able to provide to help my team win," Geronimo said following the loss to St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament. "And just being able to work with my team is always a good experience. It was a good experience."

Up to this point, however, most of Geronimo's value has been on the glass and using his athleticism around the rim.

He was just 9-of-29 from three last season and is just 13-of-39 on 3s in his first two years. He has one game in his career with more than one made three.

While adding a more consistent shot to his game is valuable, his biggest value is being able to use his frame and athleticism to drive by defenders and finish at the rim. That is something Race Thompson sees Geronimo adding to the Indiana lineup.

"Again, I think it just really comes down to being able to handle the ball and make good decisions," Thompson said. "He's been doing well in practice, improving every single day, and it's fun to watch him from being a person who they didn't -- nobody really handled the ball to being able to make a move, get by a defender, pump fake, one-dribble pull-up and being able to do that just in one summer is very impressive, and hopefully he can keep building on that and he can help us a lot."

Wherever Geronimo is used on the floor, he will add value. His overall body of work has shown he can bring value, now it's about being consistent. Before, he was used more as an energy guy off of the bench. Now, he will be used for much more than that.