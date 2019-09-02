The Newark, N.J., native picked Indiana over Georgia, Boston College, Penn State and others Monday night, joining senior wings Anthony Leal , a four-star from Bloomington South High, and three-star Trey Galloway of Culver (Ind.) Academies. The addition of Geronimo gives IU two players ranked in the Rivals150, with Geronimo at No. 74 overall in the country and Leal checks in at No. 113 nationally.

Senior Jordan Geronimo knew Indiana was the place to be for him after his official visit, so why wait?

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Geronimo, who attends Concord (N.H.) St. Paul's, had been offered by Indiana on July 20, with assistant coach Bruiser Flint the point man on his recruitment.



“I picked Indiana because of its deep and rich basketball history,” Geronimo said. “It all came together with the outstanding community of people.”

Geronimo’s parents both played college basketball, with his mother Dawn (Royster) Geronimo a standout at North Carolina and his father, Jose Geronimo, played at Navy. His older sister, Emiliana, is part of the successful Virginia rowing squad.

Few players in the country have risen up the charts like Geronimo did this spring and summer. He went from having Boston and New Hampshire recruiting him last March, to become a national target. Indiana, Providence, Penn State, Utah, Texas A&M, VCU, Yale, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Xavier, West Virginia, Georgia and Connecticut all offered him scholarships.

Geronimo averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, and shot 56 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on three-pointer’s (12 of 33) in 14 games played with Mass Rivals (17-3 record). The stint with the traditional traveling team power helped alter his recruitment.