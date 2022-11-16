"He's played well," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said. "I mean, we got so many pieces, I think, and again it's what you do with the minutes that you get. That's kind of how I look at it."

So far through two regular season games, he has done just that.

In the offseason, Geronimo worked on his overall game to allow him to play more on the wing. The one-time energizer bunny for Indiana when he stepped on the floor was looking for more than just that. He was looking for a consistent way to impact games -- especially for this Indiana roster.

The 6-foot-6 versatile forward off of the bench has flashed his potential at times, mainly due to his 'freakish' athletic ability but it was about finding a specific role now that Indiana's front court had added another five-star to it and returned both Race Thompson and All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo entered this year as a question mark in terms of his position and playing time despite a strong finish to last season.

In two games this season, Geronimo is averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. He's also 9-of-12 from the field combined in the two games. Geronimo is part of a second unit for Indiana that has been fantastic to start the year.

"It's really important for us, coming in to have no drop off," Geronimo said. "The starters who started the game, it's important for us to come with our energy, and when energy is applied it's always going to show on the court."

Scoring is not what has set Geronimo apart, however, in his career. It's his defense, athleticism and energy that has given a boost to the Hoosiers.

But, it's his scoring that is starting to come on for Indiana. Dating back to last year, Geronimo is averaging 11.3 points on 65.5 percent from the field (19-of-29) and 42.9 percent from three (3-of-7). He has three double-digit scoring games and the one outlier was a nine point game.

In fact, in the last nine games he's played, four games have had 10+ points, his best stretch of basketball in his Indiana career -- from a scoring standpoint. He has just two double-digit scoring games in the other 48 games played.

"He's put a lot of work in in the summer. Mentally he's just more confident, I think. When he goes and makes a move and attacks a rim or takes a shot, there's a level of confidence and certainty that he's doing the right thing," Senior forward Miller Kopp said. "I think it makes it -- the product of what you see, whether it's make or miss or whatever it may be, it just looks like more natural. So that comes with obviously reps and work in the summer, which he's done.

Yes, Geronimo is still focused on scoring primarily around the rim. But, he has shown a lot of confidence in the 15+ footers so far this year. At one point against Bethune-Cookman, he hit a transition three without even hesitating. Two possessions later, he hit a turnaround 17-footer in the middle of the zone.

"You just see it on the floor," Kopp added. "He looks more comfortable, more natural, which he does and he deserves to be because he's more -- he got a lot better this year."

Geronimo is excited how the year has started but he's not settling for just this recent span of success. For the time being, however, he will sit back and enjoy the fruits of his labor.

"It feels good," Geronimo said. "I worked on my game all off season, so feels good to be able to play in our first official game and display what I've been working on."