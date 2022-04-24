Jordan Geronimo announces he will return to Indiana

The 6-foot-6 forward has played a total of 55 games for Indiana in his two seasons, averaging 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Last season was Geronimo's best in an Indiana uniform as he averaged 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, and 12.6 minuets per game. He saw a career high in points, rebounds, blocks, minuets, and field goal percentage (51.8%).

Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo announced he will be staying with the program via his Twitter page. This will be Geronimo's third season with the Hoosiers.

The Newark native returned to Indiana this offseason after entering his name in the transfer portal. After Archie Miller was fired and Mike Woodson took over as head coach, he decided to return to the program.

There was a little bit of speculation that Geronimo may enter the transfer portal yet again this offseason due to his inconsistent role this past season.

The highly athletic forward made a huge jump in his progression as a player during Woodson's first season as head coach. He is the type of hybrid-forward that Woodson is looking to implement into his system.

With confirmation that Geronimo will be returning, he adds to what is already becoming a loaded forward rotation with guys like Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks, and the possible return of Trayce Jackson-Davis.

As it stands right now, Indiana is currently without any open scholarships, which could very well change if Jackson-Davis opts to stay in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After this next season, Geronimo will have two years of eligibility with the extra year of eligibility given to all athletes during 2020 as 'free Covid season'.