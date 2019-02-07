A trio of former Hoosiers will get another chance to impress NFL personnel next month.

Safety Jonathan Crawford, longsnapper Dan Godsil and offensive tackle Brandon Knight all received invitations to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, set to take place Feb. 26 - March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This past season, Crawford and Godsil became the first Hoosiers and the 12th and 13th Big Ten players to start 50 games (50).

Crawford led the team in tackles (66) and solos (47). He also shared the lead, ranked third in the Big Ten and 24th nationally with two fumble recoveries. His four takeaways ranked second on the team. His career concluded with All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition from league coaches and media.

A Phil Steele second team All-American, Godsil was the Hoosiers' long and short snapper in all 12 games last fall. He helped second team All-Big Ten selection Logan Justus hit 15-of-18 field goals (83.3 percent) and 32-of-33 extra points (97.0). Meanwhile, punter Haydon Whitehead averaged 40.0 yards on 51 punts with 17 inside the 20-yard line, 21 fair catches and an average of 3.8 yards on 15 returns.

Knight started all 12 games at right tackle in 2018, allowing just three sacks in 904 snaps. He was part of an offensive line that helped Indiana rank second in the Big Ten and share 24th nationally in first downs per game (23.5), third in the conference (36th nationally) in passing offense (257.8) and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (20).

Last year, Indiana received a program-record five invites to the combine. Wide receiver Simmie Cobbs, linebacker Chris Covington, cornerback Rashard Fant, linebacker Tegray Scales and tight end Ian Thomas all got the opportunity last spring.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.