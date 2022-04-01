Johnson Sees Necessary "Learning Curve" in First Year of a New System

Indiana's running back room has been nothing short of an enigma, even going back to last season. Tim Baldwin's mid-season transfer caught many off guard. Davion Ervin-Poindexter's departure to the transfer portal was a little bit less of a shock, but still, another hit to an already depleted position group. Stephen Carr had a decent season in his lone year in an Indiana uniform. He was a mainstay on the field for the majority of the season and showed sparks against Idaho and Michigan. But, didn't make much of a difference. (Who could with such poor offensive line play).

With three fewer faces already, Tom Allen would be hit with two much more significant blows than he had already received, the first being Daland McCullough's being poached by Marcus Freeman to take the same role at Notre Dame. Not only did Allen have to replenish bodies on the field, now he had to find a whole new leader for his ball carriers. The second blow was four-star recruit Gi'Bran Payne requesting a release from his signed Letter of Intent, which he was granted by Allen and staff. Payne was one of Indiana's highest-rated recruits in the past 5-10 years, and could potentially have the ability to lead the Hoosier's backfield for multiple seasons.

RB Shaun Shivers participates in spring practice.

Starting from scratch is probably something Tom Allen didn't expect to have to be doing into this upcoming season, but that was basically the exact challenge facing him. He had to start checking boxes. That first box would be filled on Dec. 11 by Shaun Shivers. The four-year SEC veteran chose Indiana after being recruited by coach McCullough. But, he says his departure doesn't make a difference in his commitment to Indiana and his new running back's coach Craig Johnson. "They both have similar backgrounds, they both coached in the NFL, they both coached great dudes. . . With coach Johnson being able to do that just like coach McCullough has, that played a big part. . . He knows what it takes to get to the next level," Shivers said.

Tom Allen didn't wait long to add more to the Indiana running back room, getting the commitment from North Carolina RB Josh Henderson the next day, Dec. 12. "This staff brings it every day. That is something that really impressed myself and my family when I was in the process of finding another school," Henderson said. "Everybody on this staff is all bought in and it really encourages all of the players to step up their game and be the best player they can be every day. They motivate us day in and day out." Just three days later, Allen would Inject some youth into his core of veteran ball carriers, flipping dynamic athlete Jaylin Lucas from Tulane. “He’s dynamic, exactly what you said. He can change speeds, he certainly is very quick, he can put his foot in the ground and go north and south. . . There’s a lot of things you can get excited about with Jaylin," Johnson said. It wouldn't until almost two months later, after getting commitments from both Shivers and Henderson, that Allen would replace Deland McCullough with NFL veteran Craig Johnson on Feb. 7. The pieces were finally in place for the rebuild to begin, and Johnson sees the progressions and growing pains his guys are going through on a daily basis.

"The guys, to me, have made the biggest improvement with the terminology. It was a little new, as it always is when you have a new coordinator," Johnson said. "They were a little sluggish with it in the first week which is to be expected. . . Since then they've done a really good job. They're picking it up and starting to play a little bit faster." It's a tough situation regardless, but the spin zone of having a new offensive coordinator and new playbook making it easier on everyone may apply to Indiana's current situation. Everyone starting from scratch means no one is left catching up. "You've got to hone in and find all the details. . . everybody calls stuff different. It's a part of the learning curve. I believe, as coaches, once we are more comfortable in the system we will teach it better and we will teach it faster." Johnson emphasized just how big it is for him, as a first-year coach in a first-year system, to have individuals with immense amounts of experience helping him and other players mesh well in Walt Bell's offense. "They have done a really good job of being out in front in our group. They are playing like guys with experience that have been through the ropes, so to speak." David Holloman, Trent Howland, and Charlie Spegal round out Johnson's room. He was very complimentary of the work Spegal has put in during the spring. “Charlie has done a really great job, he's a load, he’s consistent, and brings a good football attitude. He’s had some really nice plays mixed in there too," Johnson said.

With a whole new playbook and many new players, however, Craig Johnson's demands of his guys are rather simple. "The first thing you want to do is make sure you protect the quarterback and protect the football. If you do that, it's going to give you tremendous opportunities to be successful. "To be explosive, what I have always believed in. . . often times it's the ordinary plays that are executed extraordinarily well, those are the plays we've had explosions on."