TheHoosier - Johnson says it is a 'Dream Come True' to be drafted by Denver

Meeting with the media for the first time since being drafted by the Denver Broncos Saturday, former Indiana safety Jamar Johnson said being drafted was a "dream come true," speaking to Denver media.

"It is a dream come true. It is a blessing," Johnson told members of the Denver media after being drafted.

Johnson was selected with the 164th pick in the fifth round by the Denver Broncos. It marks the eighth year in a row Indiana has had a player drafted and he is the first Hoosier drafted in the fifth round since running back Jordan Howard in 2016. Denver has drafted players from Indiana in the past. Cody Latimer was selected by the Broncos in the 2nd round in 2014. Jammie Kirlew was a 7th rounder in 2010.

Johnson was the second safety Denver selected in the fifth round and now joins Texas' Caden Sterns as a rookie safety in a room that includes Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. Sterns was also drafted in the fifth round.

Sterns and Johnson actually worked out together in Arizona leading up to the draft and told the Denver media he and Sterns were congratulating each other.

"I was happy for him. It is really good for me because I am going in knowing two rookies. We already had a brotherhood in Arizona and are taking it to Denver now," Johnson said.

Johnson was asked about the Ohio State game in 2020, where he intercepted former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields twice. Johnson noted the game was an important one for him, as he entered the Horseshoe looking to extract revenge for what happened the year before.

"That game was a really important game. I had a chip on my shoulder from the year before and really wanted to win that game. My birthday was the next day and was in game mode, trying to do whatever I could to help my team get that w. Definitely helped me a lot," Johnson said.

The 2020 campaign was a great one for Johnson, who was named to the First Team All-Big Ten Team, and produced on the field for the Hoosiers.

After spending time as a sophomore at the husky position, Johnson had a breakout season as a junior at safety and helped Indiana record 17 interceptions on the season.

On the season, Johnson recorded 43 total stops, including three-and-a-half for a loss, and notched four interceptions.

He also earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Penn State.

In the season opening win over Penn State, Johnson totaled 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

"I take pride in ball in general. That is the most important thing as a db. You are supposed to go in there and not allow a single catch. I am a ballhawk, but the things I need to work on, I need to clean up my tackling, but everything else is see ball, get ball. As a DB, the ball is the number one, most important thing. I am going out there to get the ball back for my offense," Johnson said.

Johnson told the media he has played special teams in the past and will do "whatever" he has to do to help the Broncos win.

"I'm going to be a Swiss Army knife," Johnson said.

Below is the interview with the Denver media.