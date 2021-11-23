Johnson, Kopp lead Hoosiers to 35-point win over Jackson State

Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp spearheaded the commanding 70-35 win over Jackson State as the Hoosiers improved to an undefeated 5-0 start. Johnson and Kopp led the team with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Both players had the most points on the team, but their different skill sets showcased two ways of scoring on the court.

Johnson scored four layups on five attempts, quickly reaching the basket with his speed after maneuvering around defenders.

The senior guard spoke about his repeated success when driving to the basket after the game.

"The mindset for every game is to be aggressive," Johnson said.

However, the starter hasn't always been able to be aggressive on the court. Johnson has struggled in the past with early foul trouble, having three or more personal fouls in three games so far this season.

He had two personal fouls against Jackson State, and by managing his count, he was able to have more opportunities to attack the hoop.

"For the past two games, I been in foul trouble in the first half, so where I can't be aggressive in the first half," Johnson said. "Today, I was on the floor; I was available for my team to play."

Head coach Mike Woodson spoke after the game on the importance of Johnson avoiding foul trouble.

"We brought Xavier here to help run our ball club, and he can't do it sitting next to me," Woodson said.

If Johnson continues to avoid foul trouble, he could be a vital asset for the team with conference play right around the corner.

When Johnson wasn’t attacking the glass trying to score, he was grabbing rebounds. He had seven on the night, the second-most on the team behind Jordan Geronimo.

He also made a challenging fadeaway jump shot at the start of the second half, his only attempt of the night.