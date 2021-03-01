Brunk has not played all season due to a back injury he suffered before the season started. He had surgery on the back at the end of December.

Because of the rule the NCAA put into effect due to COVID, the 2020-21 season is a redshirt year for everyone. It also allows seniors to return to their respective programs and not count towards the scholarship limit.

Indiana senior center Joey Brunk said on Monday that he remains open to the possibility of returning to Bloomington next season.

A huge part in a potential return would be finding the right academic programs for him. This spring, Brunk will earn his master's degree.

Indiana's senior day was this past Saturday against Michigan. While fellow seniors Al Durham and walk-on Cooper Bybee took part in the ceremony, Brunk did not.

"If I participated, that was a sense of closure for myself and (my decision) is not set in stone," Brunk said on Monday.

"I've thought a little bit about it (returning). It's a conversation I'll have with Coach Miller and the rest of the staff and figure out what's best. My focus is coming back healthy."

Right now, Brunk lift weights but is very selective on how much and what workouts he participates in. He also runs in the pool with trainer Tim Garl

The 6-foot-11 big averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for Indiana a season ago, his first year with the IU program.

Brunk emphasized that his sole focus is helping this team out in any way possible and will have those conversations about a potential return shortly after the season ends.

"When the timing is right, we'll have those conversations," Brunk added. “I want to keep playing basketball for the foreseeable future."