"We appreciate everything that Jerome has done as a member of the program and wish him nothing but the best in the future," said head coach Mike Woodson.

Indiana sophomore forward Jerome Hunter will not be returning to the program next season, per a release from Indiana Athletics.

Hunter averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 19.6 minutes per game. He was briefly suspended by Archie Miller in the middle of last season for undisclosed reasons.

An undisclosed leg injury sidelined Hunter for the entirety of what would have been his freshman season. A former top-60 recruit, Hunter's smooth shooting stroke and solid frame gave Hunter a good deal of upside. However, the Pickerington, Ohio product never got to see his potential realized as an Indiana Hoosier.

Hunter's legacy at Indiana will be one of untapped potential. Lingering confidence issues and a year of postponed development caused Hunter to lag behind some of his peers. He never played to the level he showed he was capable of in high school due in large part to his injury.

For his career, Hunter averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 55 total appearances. He also shot 32.4 percent from three for his career.

Indiana is covered on the wing due to the existing talent and new faces. Miller Kopp, Tamar Bates, and Jordan Geronimo should expect an increase in minutes with Hunter no longer in the picture. Depth in the frontcourt may prove to be an issue for the Hoosiers unless someone takes a major leap in the offseason.