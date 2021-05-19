Jerome Hunter's departure paves way for Jordan Geronimo

When it was announced that Jerome Hunter would not be returning to play for Indiana, it invoked two of the saddest words in sports: unfulfilled potential. A glance at Hunter’s high school tapes will reveal a player with a great body, solid athleticism, and almost no weaknesses. Hunter showed off his silky smooth jump shot as a Hoosier, but his game was much more vast in high school than simple spot-ups. He could get buckets from the low and high post, out of triple threat, isolations, at the rim, and from the three-point line. On defense, his 6-foot-7 frame and good lateral agility made him a high-upside defender. Hunter was completely thrown off course by a leg injury that forced him to redshirt as a freshman. That injury likely hindered him in ways no one knows from a confidence and physical perspective.

Under Mike Woodson, I once again hoped Hunter could turn into a solid college player. He is, after all, the prototypical modern wing Woodson is looking for: a big, agile, shooter who can defend multiple positions. Now that Hunter is gone, Woodson will have to fill that desired wing prototype with other players. Jordan Geronimo fits the bill perfectly. He is a blank canvas, but there aren’t many people on earth with as many athletic gifts as the rising sophomore. Geronimo has already shown he has the potential to be an elite defender at the collegiate level. In Indiana’s first victory over Iowa last season, the freshman was thrown into the fire and matched up against Luka Garza. Despite being dramatically outmatched in the size category, Geronimo not only held his own but actually caused Garza to struggle. A 7-foot-1 wingspan makes Geronimo seem much taller than he is and helps him defend larger defenders. He also moves well laterally and has good instincts on defense. You would not guess that he was a freshman with no real game experience from this clip: