The Hoosiers totaled just 290 yards and 67 rushing yards on Saturday. Part of that was due to the absence of playmakers Cam Camper and DJ Matthews on the outside. Regardless, Indiana struggled to move the ball.

In Indiana's 35-21 loss to Nebraska on Saturday, Lucas flashed some of that playmaking ability that Indiana has lacked much of the season. But, it was short lived and had people asking; 'why isn't he on the field more often'?

Playing behind veteran transfers Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson, Lucas saw limited snaps during the first four weeks of the season. Through he first four weeks, he had totaled just four carries for 16 yards and then two catches fr eight yards.

Indiana freshman running back Jaylin Lucas entered the 2022 season as one of the most dynamic playmakers on the IU roster but the biggest question was how and where he would fit into the backfield.

Indiana averaged 2.9 yards per carry and 5.1 yards per pass attempt. Of the 290 total yards, 145 yards came on back-to-back drives to end the first half. It was a 7-play and 75 yard drive that was then followed by a 6-play and 70 yard drive. That would tie the game at 21-all.

“I think we had a couple of drops on the outside, I missed a couple of deep throws, not giving the guys a chance, a couple penalties,” IU quarterback Connor Bazelak said. “At the end of the first half, they couldn’t stop us, we just couldn’t do that in the second half. It wasn’t because of them, it was because of us.”

A big reason for the success near the end of the half? Jaylin Lucas. Lucas exploded for a 34-yard run that set up the Hoosiers for a score that was capped off by a one-yard run from Shaun Shivers. It was the longest play of the game for Indiana. Lucas also had a five yard carry earlier on the drive as well and a goal-line carry, too.

"Yeah that's got to be a point of emphasis without a question," IU head coach Tom Allen said postgame. "He's a dynamic player and we've got to do a better job getting him the ball more frequently."

Those were the only three touches that Lucas had in the game. It was even more head-scratching when Indiana totaled just 71 second-half yards and five in the fourth quarter.

Indiana failed to create any sort of rushing attack. Shivers had nine carried for 25 yards. Josh Henderson had five carries for 22 yards.

The only other play Lucas made late in the game was when he was used in pass protection -- at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds.

“On the football field, incredibly explosive,” IU offensive coordinator Walt Bell said in fall camp.“He’s a guy that can go win in a 5-by-5 yard box, you know, the first guy isn’t going to get him on the ground very much.”

Lucas was recruited to Indiana to be a versatile player out of the backfield but has yet to see the opportunity. With the lack of explosiveness from the other players on the field, Indiana needs to remember its initial reaction and impression of Lucas when first seeing him.

"Immediately, I was just like ‘wow, this is the kind of guy we’ve been looking for.’," Allen said over the summer. "But the things that stuck out to me was just, you know, just the twitch, the burst, the acceleration — to go from, you know, zero to full speed as fast as anybody as I’ve ever been around… coaching-wise.”

Indiana ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten in yards per carry (3.3), No. 13 in rushing yards per game (105.2) and No. 14 in rushing attempts (158).