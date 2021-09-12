Javon Swinton responds in big way for Indiana

Indiana had many questions to answer after last weekend's loss to Iowa. From the offense to the special teams to the coaching staff.

One of those questions was how would they respond -- and more importantly how would some of the players respond.

Javon Swinton was one of the guys who needed to step up following a suspension in week one.

"Just a situation where he violated team rules and we hold our guys accountable for that," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He learned a valuable lesson, and I feel like that he is a guy that it didn't surprise me, the plays that he made today. He makes them every day.