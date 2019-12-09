Arizona four-star defensive end Jason Harris is the top target at the position for the Hoosiers. He made his official visit this weekend and talked to TheHoosier.com about the feeling he got from the coaching staff and the campus.

Arizona four-star defensive end Jason Harris told TheHoosier.com last week that he doesn’t care where he plays as long as he’s being developed. But he hadn’t made the trip from Arizona to Indiana before he made that claim.

The top Indiana defensive end target was able to go through those motions this weekend, as he made the cross-country trip for an official visit in Bloomington.

“That’s definitely something I could see myself doing,” Harris told TheHoosier.com after his visit Sunday. “It would definitely be a home away from home.”