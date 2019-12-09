News More News
Jason Harris discusses his official visit to Indiana

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Arizona four-star defensive end Jason Harris is the top target at the position for the Hoosiers. He made his official visit this weekend and talked to TheHoosier.com about the feeling he got from the coaching staff and the campus.

Arizona four-star defensive end Jason Harris told TheHoosier.com last week that he doesn’t care where he plays as long as he’s being developed. But he hadn’t made the trip from Arizona to Indiana before he made that claim.

The top Indiana defensive end target was able to go through those motions this weekend, as he made the cross-country trip for an official visit in Bloomington.

“That’s definitely something I could see myself doing,” Harris told TheHoosier.com after his visit Sunday. “It would definitely be a home away from home.”

That home feeling he felt stemmed from head coach Tom Allen, who Harris said made him and his mother feel welcome.

Harris had been visited by the Indiana staff, including an in-home visit early last week, and he has had plenty of conversations with the staff over the phone, but he hadn’t seen the staff as a whole in Bloomington yet, which he said stood out to him.

