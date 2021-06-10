Jaren Handy ready to help Indiana win Big Ten title
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
For newly minted Indiana defensive lineman Jaren Handy, who transferred from Auburn University, the mission is simple -- help the Hoosiers win a Big Ten title.
And while he has been with his teammates for about a week, Handy, whose cousin is Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, enters the 2021 season with plenty of motivation.
"“I felt like I had a pretty good chance to play. The team was up and coming, I felt like we were just one step away from winning the Big Ten and getting a championship at the end of it. Since my cousin played, I watched every game. I felt like they should have won every game they played. Even the Ohio State game. I was really upset with the Ole Miss game because I really think they could have pulled that one out," Handy told the media Tuesday during a Zoom call.
Handy played the last two seasons at Auburn, amassing 10 tackles, three of which were for a loss, and a sack.
He admits he is ready for the challenges that come from opposing Big Ten offensive lines.
"I am definitely looking forward to the challenge. People tell me the Big Ten has some really good o-linemen. I like to pass rush and get sacks and I feel like that will help my game take the next step," Handy said.
At 6-feet-5-inches and 252 pounds, Handy will play the Bull position -- a hybrid defensive end/linebacker. On paper, the player who assumes the role of the Bull lines up on the line of scrimmage as a defensive end, but is able to either drop back into coverage or attack the quarterback.
The Bull will always line up on the line of scrimmage exactly where a defensive end would line up. The difference is, the Bull will be standing instead of down in a three-point stance, which gives the Bull the option of either rushing the quarterback or dropping back in coverage. From a standing position, it’s easier to do that without engaging with an offensive tackle.
"It is a good opportunity to show my talent," Handy said.
He added it will also be a good opportunity for Indiana's defense, which led the conference with 25 sacks in 2020. However, many of those sacks came as the result of blitzes and from defensive backs.
Handy said the missing ingredient to a Big Ten championship caliber season is simple -- a strong push from the defensive line.
"When you get pressure from d-line you don’t have to blitz your corners. I feel like me coming here, I bring that," Handy said.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.