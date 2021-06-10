Jaren Handy ready to help Indiana win Big Ten title

For newly minted Indiana defensive lineman Jaren Handy, who transferred from Auburn University, the mission is simple -- help the Hoosiers win a Big Ten title.

And while he has been with his teammates for about a week, Handy, whose cousin is Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, enters the 2021 season with plenty of motivation.

"“I felt like I had a pretty good chance to play. The team was up and coming, I felt like we were just one step away from winning the Big Ten and getting a championship at the end of it. Since my cousin played, I watched every game. I felt like they should have won every game they played. Even the Ohio State game. I was really upset with the Ole Miss game because I really think they could have pulled that one out," Handy told the media Tuesday during a Zoom call.

Handy played the last two seasons at Auburn, amassing 10 tackles, three of which were for a loss, and a sack.

He admits he is ready for the challenges that come from opposing Big Ten offensive lines.

"I am definitely looking forward to the challenge. People tell me the Big Ten has some really good o-linemen. I like to pass rush and get sacks and I feel like that will help my game take the next step," Handy said.