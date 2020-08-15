With an alumnus list that features Cam Newton and Adam Jones, Westlake High School (Ga.) has had its share of football talent walk the halls and play on the field over the years.

Head football coach Bobby May believes his own Jaquez Smith, a four-star wide receiver, can one day play in the NFL, but for now, there is a senior season to play and a career at Indiana University.

Smith committed to the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday afternoon, and his coach says the Hoosiers got not only a tremendous football player, but an “outstanding young man.”

“Quez is an outstanding young man. He’s hard working, humble and never takes his talent for granted,” May said.

