TheHoosier - Jamar Johnson embraces opportunity of playing at next level

Furthermore, Johnson earned First Team All-Big Ten honors by the media, was named to the Second Team All-Big Ten Team by the coaches and earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player-of-the-Week honors for his efforts against Penn State.

Prior to the start of the season, Johnson moved from husky to safety and the move paid off nicely. In 2020, Johnson became the first Indiana safety since 1006 to earn First Team All-Big Ten honors, and amassed 43 tackles, a sack, three-and-a-half tackles for a loss, four interceptions, a forced fumble and four pass break-ups while helping Indiana march to a 6-2 record.

As a member of Indiana's feared secondary in 2020, Jamar Johnson showed what he was capable of each time he took the football field.

In his final game as a Hoosier, the junior standout recorded a career high eight solo stops and a pass break-up against Ole Miss in a 26-20 setback in the Outback Bowl.

"Playing husky and safety helps me tremendously because not many guys in this year's draft are able to do that," Johnson said.

Johnson said he felt ready physically and mentally and accomplished most of his goals and it was time to continue to the next level.

"I am most proud of coming here and being up for the challenge to change the culture. People wanted me go to go elsewhere, but I was up for the challenge and changed the culture. I wanted to be ranked this year and I know I had a big part in that happening. My time helped shape me a lot. I came here at 18 thinking I knew everything and I had a lot of maturing and growing to do," said Johnson.

Johnson added he will miss head coach Tom Allen and the LEO mindset he grew used to having in Bloomington.

"LEO means love each other. Where I come from, you don't get much love but I was brought in with open arms and every one loves every one here and gets along and that was a big part of our success this year. Coach Allen walks it and talks it and preaches it every day and it starts to rub off. You saw the whole football team have a different kind of love. Coach Allen has been a huge part of my life and he was always checking in on me and sticking with me through thick and thin. He stuck with me, helped me get through situations," said Johnson.

Since declaring for the NFL Draft earlier this year, Johnson has been hard at work preparing for Indiana's Pro Day, which is Friday, and the upcoming NFL Draft after being invited to participate in the NFL Combine.

"Very special honor. Not many guys get invited to the Combine and I am very grateful and feel blessed for the opportunity," said Johnson, who added he has been training for the Pro Day in Phoenix.

Johnson said he spent the majority of his time working on combine drills and believes he has a few surprises in store for scouts.

"We focused on our combine drills and all the areas -- the 40, broad jump. I believe my 40 will surprise people. They expect me to run a 4.6. I am looking forward to the whole day. I am ready for the 40 and my position drills and get Pro Day over with," Johnson said.