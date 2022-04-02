Jalen Hood-Schifino, Montverde Academy win the GEICO National Championship

After three incredibly tough games the past three days, Montverde Academy was able to defeat Link Academy to secure back-to-back GEICO National Championships winning 60-49.

Montverde Academy is home to 2022 Indiana signee Jalen Hood Schifino. Although Hood-Schifino went scoreless this game, he did a great job dishing out the ball and competing on the defensive end. He went 0-of-2 from the field but ended up with 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 rebounds.

Most of Hood-Schifino's assists came from the help of 2022 Indiana target, forward Malik Reneau. Reneau finished this game with a 14 point, 12 rebound double-double. He also added 3 assists and 1 block as well.

Reneau, who de-committed from Florida recently, has arguably been the most dominant player in the GEICO National tournament. He is a very smart stretch four that is crafty around the rim and with high athleticism and footwork.

He is a high priority for Indiana as they work to continue to fill out their roster for the 2022-23 season and landing Reneau would provide the Hoosiers that versatile four they have been searching for.

Other Indiana target that plays for Montverde is 2023 forward KJ Evans. Evans quietly had really good game shooting the ball as he finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 made field goals which included going 3-of-6 from behind the arc.

The lanky, athletic forward made some big shots down the stretch when Link Academy would get on a run to bring the lead closer which included hitting the dagger three with about 20 seconds left in the game.



Montverde was led by Texas signee Dillion Mitchell with 17 points and Duke signee Dariq Whitehead added 14 points as well. On the Link Academy side, they were led by 2022 forward Julian Phillips, who recently de-committed from LSU.

Montverde and Hood-Schifino have now won back-to-back National Championships.