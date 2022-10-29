Basketball is back in Bloomington and the Hoosiers emerged victorious in their first exhibition game against Marian University 78-42. This was one of two exhibition games that Indiana will play this year but this was the first chance that Hoosier nation got to see the new highly anticipated team.

Leading the group was Jalen Hood-Schifino, and in his first game as a Hoosier, he showed flashes of what everyone could see from the freshman guard going forward.

Hood-Schifino is a former five-star recruit from Montverde Academy who committed to Indiana just over a year ago on Aug. 24, 2021. He clocked in as the 18th-ranked recruit in the country last year, and now as an Indiana Hoosier, his impact is already being felt on the court.

Hood-Schifino earned the start against Marian on Saturday making him the first highly touted guard to start in his first game since Romeo Langford in 2018.

Head coach Mike Woodson was unsure of who would earn the starting role ahead of Indiana's first contest, but after looking things over, Woodson gave the green light to his true freshman guard.

“He’s competing. He competed when we first started five months ago, he's put himself in that position… Jalen earned the right to start. He’s put in the work.” Woodson said.



