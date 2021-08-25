Jalen Hood-Schifino bringing leadership, winning mentality to Indiana

"As a leader, last year when he got here he was learning and had great leaders to learn from... he had the opportunity to learn how to be a leader at Montverde," Miller said. "He took last year as a year he developed a lot. His on the court ability, his off the court ability. He really improved."

Despite his success on the grassroots level, Hood-Schifino came off of the bench for Montverde last season due to the amount of talent they had returning from a year prior. That not only gave him time to learn, but also prepare himself in every way possible to be ready at the next level.

"We try to help our guys and girls develop into leaders of the future," Montverde assistant coach Rae Miller said on Indiana Sports Beat. "That's why our guys and girls excel at the levels they do across the board."

Playing for that type of program has helped build so many players to be college ready right when they step on campus, something that is not always true of incoming freshmen.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard plays for national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.), the same program that sent seven players to the NBA Draft this past season.

Hood-Schifino is a talented two-way guard who can be the primary ball handler and create for others while finding his opportunities to score the ball as well.

What stands out even more is his competitive nature and ability to defend. He can defend positions 1-3 and will typically take on the task of defending the best players wing.

"One thing is he's about 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6 and weighs a solid 210 (pounds)," Miller added. "He's a grown man, a very physical player and has just really grown into that mindset that he's not going to let you do what you want to do on the floor. And he's taken that personally... He plays with a chip on his shoulder.

"The first thing, he's a great person. A very very good leader and as a basketball player, he's a very unselfish guard who wants to help his teammates be the very best they can be while heeling himself. He's a winner, a tough guy and great defender and rebounder."

Part of that winning and leading mentality has come from his family life. The two biggest supporters of Hood-Schifino come from his little sister and his mom.

"I've watched him how he treats his mom and little sister... there are not a lot of kids that have that level or respect for the people around him," Miller said. "Having a younger sister that is 8 or 9 years old and how he listens with her and interacts with her and makes sure she is happy... he wanted to come here (Montverde) a year before but felt that he was not yet ready to leave his younger sister and mom because he felt he needed to be there as a big brother and a male figure to help making sure his sister became the person she's become."

That mentality is something that is a big reason for Indiana's interest in Hood-Schifino. It started with IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter and that level of interest spilled over to head coach Mike Woodson when he took over.

Hood-Schifino was an offer from the previous IU staff, but it was Woodson who put on the full court press for the talented guard.

"Jalen had been recruited by Kenya Hunter for quite some time and known him for a long time. After the coaching change he stayed consistent with that effort," Miller said. "Then the fact that you've hire someone like coach Woodson who was a former NBA coach and that was very appealing to Jalen and his family to be around someone who has been committed to him and have the opportunities to play for someone who has played where you are trying to get to.

"I think Indiana University has gotten a great kid and great leader for their future."