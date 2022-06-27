Jalen Hood-Schifino already prepped to play signifiant role for Indiana

"But for me honestly, I already had the body and worked on my game all the time. So really just some of the small things, some of the terminology everything and but I'm pretty much good, just learning every day, learning from the older guys and watching film, and pretty much that's it."

"For me playing at the highest level of high school basketball, playing at Montverde, a powerhouse, we were playing against some of the top guys in the country," Hood-Schifino said. "So obviously transitioning from high school to college is definitely a big difference.

For Hood-Schifino, while he does expect greatness from himself and Indiana, the way he carries himself comes with a great deal of confidence, while maintaining a level head.

Someone with that many accolades typically comes into college with a different level of expectations for themselves and also sometimes a level of cockiness.

Hood-Schifino was a major part of the success that Montverde has had in the last few years. But during his time there, Hood-Schifino played multiple roles and saw his responsibility shift both years. Those experiences have given him an additional skill that allows him to adjust much quicker and adapt easier to the college game.

"My junior year was definitely a different year for me... coming off the bench a little bit and not getting as much minutes as I would like was different," Hood-Schifino said. "But I think it was good because sometimes you might be put in situations like that. I think that prepared me for whenever, if I have to come across that in the future."

While Hood-Schifino is expected to come in and play a significant role for Indiana immediately, what is needed from him may change each game. He has the ability to play both on and off of the ball and his ability on the defensive end is enticing for Indiana as well.

Hood-Schifino is ready for that now. He already sees that in himself through the first few weeks of his time in Bloomington.

"I would just say that every day grind, just the practices, every day you're going against the five-star guys in high school, so it's just good," Hood-Schifino said. "The coaches did a good job of pushing us, and you know, I think overall, you know, it gave me a big leap to where I am now, and it's definitely helped me now that I'm in college."

The early whispers out of the Indiana program have been how ready Hood-Schifino has been. Mentally, physically and emotionally, the Indiana guard shows a level of maturity not typically seen from other freshmen.

The biggest thing moving forward is his body. Continuing to get stronger and adjusted to the physical style of college basketball and in the Big Ten. Because he will be tasked with a good amount of responsibility from day one, he understands he needs to be in the best shape possible to help Indiana right away -- something he is working hard with alongside strength coach Clif Marshall.

"In the weight room, he does a great job with us on our body making sure we are staying on top of our nutrition," Hood-Schifino said of Marshall. "Through my time being here, I got here on June 2nd and when we started our workouts from then until now, I see a difference in my body, so it's been great."