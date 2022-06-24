Jalen Hood-Schifino alongside Xavier Johnson is new dimension to IU offense

"I mean, the way he (Xavier Johnson) wants to play fits my game perfect," Hood-Schifino said to the media on Thursday. "He wants to play fast, get the ball out. For me, playing alongside Xavier Johnson that would be great. I think we both complement each other's games pretty well."

Indiana brings in five-star point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino as someone who is expected to make a big impact immediately. Not in the scoring column, per se, but with his ability to play alongside Johnson and add playmaking ability to the floor -- something Hood-Schifino loves to do.

The only downfall was the lack of playmakers around him. Indiana had very little shooting and very little ability to create off of the dribble. So, a lot of pressure was put on Johnson to create for everyone.

Last year, however, Mike Woodson found his point guard in Xavier Johnson. Despite his inconsistencies, he brought a new level of playmaking ability and confidence to the point guard spot.

The Indiana basketball program has had a lack of playmaking at the point guard position for much of the last five-plus seasons and that has contributed to an inconsistent level of play on the court.

Last season, Johnson averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He shot 40.6 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from three. He also had a career year limiting his turnovers, just 2.6 per game.

Johnson is a guy who likes to get downhill and into the paint but if shooters aren't hitting shots from the outside, he can start to press. But, it was the final 10 games of the season when Johnson found a healthy mix of scoring, which Indiana needed, and playmaking for his teammates. He averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game over that span.

His ability to score is something the Hoosiers will need this season in the backcourt. And now, with another primary ball handler in Hood-Schifino, it gives more flexibility to the lineups that Mike Woodson wants to put on the floor.

"I'm a definitely a true point guard," Hood-Schifino said. "But at the end of the day, I'm a basketball player. I'm versatile. I can play wherever the coach needs me to play, but I'm definitely a point guard, I love getting my teammates involved, love leading."

Hood-Schifino is a 6-foot-5 point guard who has shown the ability throughout his career to lead a team. He was a critical part to back-to-back National Championships for Montverde Academy. His ability to get into the lane and either create for himself or make the right pass is exceptional for his age. But, it's his outside jump shot that is the biggest point of emphasis this summer.

"I'm still young and I have to get better at everything. I'm nowhere near as good as I can be. Just keep working on everything," Hood-Schifino said. "I think the next, you know, thing I really have to showcase is probably my 3-ball, which I'm in the gym every day working on it."

Indiana struggled shooting the ball as a team last year, just 33.3 percent as a team. Its backcourt rotation made 5.4 3s per game combined between five players. It had three guards shoot less than 30 percent. Johnson emerged in that final 10 game stretch as a consistent option, shooting 45.5 percent on 3.3 attempted 3s per game.

So while Hood-Schifino is emphasizing shooting this offseason, he knows if he can continue to get better as an all-around player, he will no doubt be an asset to Indiana next year creating easy looks for his teammates.

"Everything, really," Hood-Schifino said. "I'm still young so I feel like every part of my game has to get better. For me, keeping up with my body, being a leader, being vocal. At the college level, you have to be vocal, especially at the point guard position. Just pretty much just keep doing what I'm doing. Getting better at everything. Keep shooting the ball. Everything, really."

And for Indiana, it now has two of the most fiery, competitive guards its had in quite some time on both ends of the floor

"I'm just very competitive and I hate for somebody to ever say they got the best of me," Hood-Schifino said. "... As I grew up, I always wanted to be the best defender and make sure no one ever got the best of me."