Jackson-Davis named to preseason watch list for NABC Player of the Year

Jackson-Davis averaged 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this past season. He is the leading returning scorer in the Big Ten.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Thursday announced the preseason watch list for the 2022 NABC Division I Player of the Year award and Indiana Junior/Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is among the 20 candidates.

The 2022 NABC Division I Player of the Year will be announced during the week of the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans. Iowa's Luka Garza captured the award last season.

Jackson-Davis, the leading returning scorer in the Big Ten, has also been named first-team 2021-22 Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, noted analyst Dick Vitale and ESPN.com, and by Athlon's Magazine and Second Team by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook and The Sporting News. The Center Grove standout was also selected to the Karl Malone Watch List.

He started all 27 games last season and was the only high major player to average at least 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds during last season. He was fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.7%) and blocked shots (1.4) and was third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6%) and blocked shots (1.4) and third in minutes played (34.2). He is the first returning first, second, or third team All- American for the Hoosiers since Calbert Cheaney in 1993.

2022 NABC Division I Player of the Year – Preseason Watch List

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (Jr. – G)

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas (Sr. – G)

Paolo Banchero, Duke (Fr. – F)

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse (Sr. – G)

Marcus Carr, Texas (Sr. – G)

Julian Champagnie, St. John's (Jr. – G/F)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (Jr. – C)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (So. – C)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova (Grad. – G)

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga (Fr. – C)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue (So. – G)

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA (Jr. – F)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA (Jr. – G/F)

Johnny Juzang, UCLA (Jr. – G)

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State (Jr. – F)

Remy Martin, Kansas (Sr. – G)

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt (Jr. – G)

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama (Jr. – G)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga (Jr. – F)

Trevion Williams, Purdue (Sr. – F)