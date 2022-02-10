 TheHoosier - Jackson-Davis named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year midseason team
Jackson-Davis named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year midseason team

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received another honor on Thursday as he was named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year midseason team.

Jackson-Davis is one of seven Big Ten players included.

He is averaging 17.6 points on 57.8 percent shooting and 8.5 rebounds rebounds per game this season.

Below is the full release.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Indiana junior/sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis was among the list of 30 college basketball players selected to the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team.

He is averaging 17.6 points (7th in B1G), 8.5 rebounds (4th), shooting 57.8% from the floor (4th) and contributing 60 blocked shots (1st). Previously this season Jackson-Davis has been named to the Late Season Top 20 Watch List and the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, John R. Wooden Award Announces Late Season Top 20 Watch List and the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award final watch list.

Jackson-Davis was one of seven Big Ten players included on the list, the most of any conference across the country.

Both the ACC and SEC had four players make the list, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 each had three. Rounding out the leagues with multiple selections were the BIG EAST and WCC, each with two.

2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team

Bennedict Mathurin, So., Arizona

Collin Gillespie, Sr., Villanova

E.J. Liddell, Jr., Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, So., Purdue

Johnny Davis, So., Wisconsin

Johnny Juzang, Jr., UCLA

Keegan Murray, So., Iowa

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., Illinois

Oscar Tshiebwe, Jr., Kentucky

Paolo Banchero, Fr., Duke

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., Indiana

Drew Timme, Jr., Gonzaga

Jabari Smith, Fr., Auburn

Ochai Agbaji, Sr., Kansas

Chet Holmgren, Fr., Gonzaga

James Akinjo, Sr., Baylor

Alondes Williams, Sr., Wake Forest

David Roddy, Jr., Colorado State

Isaiah Mobley, Jr., USC

Max Abmas, Jr., Oral Roberts

Walker Kessler, So., Auburn

Justin Lewis, Fr., Marquette

Zach Edey, So., Purdue

Armando Bacot, Jr., North Carolina

Kendric Davis, Sr., SMU

Orlando Robinson, Jr., Fresno St.

Tari Eason, So., LSU

Wendell Moore Jr., Jr., Duke

Izaiah Brockington, Sr., Iowa St.

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Fr., Louisiana Tech

----

