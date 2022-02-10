Jackson-Davis named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year midseason team
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received another honor on Thursday as he was named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year midseason team.
Jackson-Davis is one of seven Big Ten players included.
He is averaging 17.6 points on 57.8 percent shooting and 8.5 rebounds rebounds per game this season.
Below is the full release.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Indiana junior/sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis was among the list of 30 college basketball players selected to the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team.
He is averaging 17.6 points (7th in B1G), 8.5 rebounds (4th), shooting 57.8% from the floor (4th) and contributing 60 blocked shots (1st). Previously this season Jackson-Davis has been named to the Late Season Top 20 Watch List and the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, John R. Wooden Award Announces Late Season Top 20 Watch List and the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award final watch list.
Jackson-Davis was one of seven Big Ten players included on the list, the most of any conference across the country.
Both the ACC and SEC had four players make the list, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 each had three. Rounding out the leagues with multiple selections were the BIG EAST and WCC, each with two.
2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team
Bennedict Mathurin, So., Arizona
Collin Gillespie, Sr., Villanova
E.J. Liddell, Jr., Ohio State
Jaden Ivey, So., Purdue
Johnny Davis, So., Wisconsin
Johnny Juzang, Jr., UCLA
Keegan Murray, So., Iowa
Kofi Cockburn, Jr., Illinois
Oscar Tshiebwe, Jr., Kentucky
Paolo Banchero, Fr., Duke
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., Indiana
Drew Timme, Jr., Gonzaga
Jabari Smith, Fr., Auburn
Ochai Agbaji, Sr., Kansas
Chet Holmgren, Fr., Gonzaga
James Akinjo, Sr., Baylor
Alondes Williams, Sr., Wake Forest
David Roddy, Jr., Colorado State
Isaiah Mobley, Jr., USC
Max Abmas, Jr., Oral Roberts
Walker Kessler, So., Auburn
Justin Lewis, Fr., Marquette
Zach Edey, So., Purdue
Armando Bacot, Jr., North Carolina
Kendric Davis, Sr., SMU
Orlando Robinson, Jr., Fresno St.
Tari Eason, So., LSU
Wendell Moore Jr., Jr., Duke
Izaiah Brockington, Sr., Iowa St.
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Fr., Louisiana Tech
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.