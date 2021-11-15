Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week for his performances last week.
In two games, Jackson-Davis averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and shot 65.2 percent from the field. He also had seven blocks in Indiana's win against Northern Illinois. The Hoosiers went 2-0 on the week.
Below is the full release from the Big Ten.
---
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis named Player of the Week; Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens collects Freshmen of the Week award
Player of the Week
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
F – Jr. – 6-9 – Greenwood, Ind. – Center Grove – Major: Sports Marketing
Averaged 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and shot 65.2 percent from the field in wins over Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois. Recorded 21 points, 14 boards and three blocks while shooting 9-of-14 from the floor against Eastern Michigan. Added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots against Northern Illinois, tying for the fourth-most blocks in a game by an Indiana playerEarns the third Player of the Week accolade of his careerLast Indiana Player of the Week: Trayce Jackson-Davis (Jan. 11, 2021)
Freshman of the Week
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
G – 6-7 – Pendleton, S.C. – Legacy Early College – Major: Communication Studies
Averaged a conference-leading 27.0 points on 51.6 percent shooting along with 5.5 rebounds in two wins last weekSet a school record for most points by a freshman in a debut with 25 points and six rebounds against Western IllinoisFell one point short of Nebraska's single-game freshman mark with 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, in the win over Sam HoustonBecame the second Husker freshman to score at least 25 points multiple times in a season and the first since Dave Hoppen in 1982-83Earns his first career Freshman of the Week honorLast Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Glynn Watson Jr. (Feb. 15, 2016)
2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week Nov. 15
P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., INDF: Bryce McGowens, NEB
----
