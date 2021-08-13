Jackson-Davis, Bates impress in 79-66 exhibition win against BC Mega

In an offseason of dramatic change for Indiana basketball, there were so many questions about what the team would look like. Even though tonight was just an exhibition game in front of a few hundred fans, it provided some clarity about Woodson's direction for his team.

Indiana showed out in their first game under new head coach Mike Woodson, beating Serbian ball club BC Mega 79-66.

The Hoosiers went with an experienced starting lineup of Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Michael Durr, Logan Duncomb, and Anthony Leal did not play due to injury.

One thing that was not in question coming into tonight's game? Trayce Jackson-Davis's dominance. The third-year big man scored 21 points to go along with 8 rebounds. He looked every bit the part of a national player of the year candidate.

Another individual standout was freshman Tamar Bates, who scored 14 points in 20 minutes on 62.5 percent shooting. Bates looked the part of an elite recruit who can make an impact right away. Miller Kopp also had a nice game, scoring 14 points on three 3’s. Jordan Geronimo played 20 minutes and was a beast on the board, leading the team with nine rebounds.

In total, Indiana had 10 players score and shot 42 percent from the field, 36 percent from three - seven made 3's - and 60 percent from the free throw line.

The Hoosiers started strong and never allowed BC Mega to get back in the game, leading the Serbian squad by ten points or more for most of the night. The defense was the main reason for their dominance. Indiana held BC Mega to 23 percent from three and forced a whopping 24 turnovers.

Though it may be an exhibition game, the Hoosiers can walk away from their first action of the year with their heads held high. There were individual standouts on offense that carried them while they consistently played excellent team defense.

They are far from a finished product, but there is a lot to like from Indiana's first taste of competition.

Indiana returns to the floor on Sunday at 1:00 pm.