Jack Tuttle taking the reigns at QB for Hoosiers

Penix was eventually able to leave the field under his own power, with Tuttle taking over the next play, and now the foreseeable future.

He went down hard on his throwing shoulder, prompting the Indiana trainers to come to the field after the 2nd down play to tend to their starting QB.

Early in the 3rd quarter, Penix attempted to utilize his legs, rolling out to his left evading the rush of a Penn State defensive front that gave the IU O-line fits all night.

After Penix’s big day against Western Kentucky where he threw for 373 yards and completing over 66 percent of his passes, it seemed like he had earned some of those critics’ trust back. It took just about a quarter and a half of play at Beaver Stadium on Saturday for those doubt to start to creep back, as Penix seemed helpless in providing any momentum for the Hoosier offense.

Michael Penix’s uncharacteristic mistakes were seeming to stockpile week after week, leaving Indiana fans pulling their hair out piece by piece.

If you had asked Hoosier fans who they would have liked to take over the role of QB after the week three loss to Cincinnati, they probably would have told you, Jack Tuttle.

Coach Tom Allen announced on Monday morning that Michael Penix suffered an AC joint separation in his throwing shoulder, putting his status at week to week.

“Surgery is not necessary at this point and the rehab process has already begun, he’ll be going through that on a daily basis,” Allen said.

The chance for Jack Tuttle to take over the Hoosier offense gives Coach Allen and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan a much-needed opportunity to create a much-needed spark.

“I’m very confident in Jack, like I said in the preseason I feel like we have two proven starters on this team,” Allen stated. “Even as you saw him come in the game on Saturday, just very decisive with his decision making, in both to throw and run.”

Tuttle, of course, is no stranger to the Indiana fanbase.

After Michael Penix tore his ACL at the end of last season, Tuttle won the last two regular-season games of 2020 beating Maryland 27-11 as a backup and Wisconsin 14-6 - as a starter - before losing to Ole Miss in the outback bowl 26-20.

Through those three games, Tuttle completed 44 passes on 72 attempts, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. The San Marcos, California product is in his junior year at Indiana after transferring from Utah in 2018. Tuttle chose the Utes over Alabama, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and others.

Tuttle can bring more consistency to the Indiana offense. The arm strength isn’t on the same level as Michael Penix, but a more decisive short passing game would definitely benefit this struggling offense.

"I think trying to keep growing in my mental game," Tuttle said earlier this year on what he's trying to improve on from last year. "Continue working on some throws and just meshing together with the units we play with."

“Jack is an accurate passer,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan said this fall. “Jack has good arm strength. Jack has mobility."

Furthermore, Tuttle’s ability to run could open up some bigger holes for running back Stephen Carr. Coach Sheridan could incorporate the zone read/read option to keep Michigan State’s defense off balance, unlike other defenses over the past few weeks who have sealed up Indiana’s predictable offensive gameplan.

Time will tell, however. Jack Tuttle could be the necessary change to make this offensive group more dynamic, or the Hoosiers could have deeper, more rooted problems they need to address.

No matter what, Coach Allen has confidence in his seasoned backup QB.

“... His growth as a player, as a leader, he’s highly respected by his teammates. He brings an energy you can see, he gave us a spark on Saturday,” Allen said. “I have absolute confidence in him. I have always felt that way.”