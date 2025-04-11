IUFB Spring Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming and Going

The spring transfer portal window opens on April 16th and closes on April 25th. This is the home of the transfer portal tracker for Indiana football. Hoosier Huddle we keep track of which players leave and which players are coming to Bloomington.
We will update this as announcements are made public.
Who is Leaving?
Austin Barrett, 6'6" 308, Offensive Lineman, RS Sophomore
Barrett is the first Hoosier to publicly announce he will be entering the portal when it opens. He played in five games over the last two seasons, but was constantly talked about as one of the young offensive lineman by both Tom Allen and Curt Cignetti. Barrett will have three years left to play. He earned Academic All-Big Ten in 2024l.
Destination: TBA
Who is Coming to the Hoosiers?
The Hoosiers will be prioritizing an edge rusher and a slot receiver when the portal opens.