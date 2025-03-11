IUFB Spring Practice Q&A: Sarratt, Smith, Fisher, Ferrell (3/11/25)

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana football wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, offensive lineman Carter Smith, linebacker Aiden Fisher and defensive back Amare Ferrell spoke with the media on Tuesday following the Hoosiers' second spring practice. Below are their full Q&As, as well as a partial transcript of each conversation.

On reuniting with Makai Jackson... ES: He's one of my best friends. Coming out of the portal my freshman year, James Madison had offered us both, so [the coaching staff] knew about him before this year, but he went to Appalachian State, and I went up to JMU. This offseason, I mentioned something to Coach Shanahan, and he said if he enters [the Transfer Portal] we'd like him. He eventually entered, came up on a visit and things went well here. He's a great player. Can play inside, can play outside, and I feel like he is going to make a lot of contributions for us. On what he remembers about Jackson from their time together at Saint Francis (Pa.)... ES: We were both freshman All-Americans, so we were going to work. His stats were better than mine. He had like 90 receptions or something crazy like that. It was a great time for sure. Outside of football, we hung out every single day. We had a great time together and I am glad we are back reunited. On working with Fernando Mendoza... ES: First impression: he loves the game of football. Just going out there and throwing 7-on-7 routes, he is throwing passing and yelling at us, you know, 'good job' and 'great catch.' He flips the switch a little bit when he is on the field, and I love seeing that. He throws the ball great as you've all seen during Pro Day. He was spinning it. It's all a process and it is not going to happen in one day, so we are just building reps.

On if the start of spring has a different feel than last season... CS: I wouldn't say it is an exact repeat of last year, we've already shown the country what we have the capabilities to do. So, I think this is just adding on to the fact that what we did last year, it's not over. On if the vibe is different to start this spring after last year's successes... CS: It's really special coming off a season like that, especially after my first couple of years here. I think the turnaround has been great, but with a lot of fresh faces, we have some freshmen in here who saw what we can do last year, maybe they could be a little cocky out on the field, so we need to make sure that the standard is upheld and we have the right mindset going into all of their training. On his message to the transfers that are going through a Curt Cignetti spring practice for the first time... CS: I would just say, I have been around [Bob] Bostad for two years now, this will be my third year under his wing. I've pretty much got all the coaching points down and all of the guys we've brought in, we've got Pat Coogan, we've got Zen Michalski and we've got Kahlil Benson. Kahlil already has a year under [Bostad], so he kind of knows what to expect. Pat and Zen are both coachable guys, so as long as we keep them on the field and keep hammering out the coaching points for the run game and the pass game, I think we are going to be alright.

On winter workout standouts... AF: I would say a lot of the transfers have meshed really well with us. Devin Boykin from NC State has been a really good addition. He works hard and is always trying to learn something. He continually asks questions; 'how can I make this look better,' even through the first two practices. Amariyun Knighten from NIU has also looked really good. Ryland Gandy from Pitt, I could name all of the transfers right now. But a lot of the guys look really good. I am really happy with how they approach the game and respect the weight room, respect the field and how hard they have worked so far. On the transition coming into this spring as compared to last season... AF: We have definitely experienced a little bit of that. Obviously, everyone is excited to be on a team that achieved a little bit of success last year, but at the end of the day we are 0-0 and have accomplished nothing as a team for 2025. We have given everyone a reality check, and practice has definitely given them a reality check. It's just kind of making sure everyone knows we are at ground zero right now and make sure you're not getting in over yourself. You have zero stats as you come in. It's just about setting the tone for the team and letting them know we have a long way to go, but we are going to get there. On how to maintain the standard the defense set last season... AF: There are a lot of small details that go into that. Going through the film room, even the weight room, and then getting to practice, there are a lot of things that a lot of new faces need to learn and need to learn quickly. So, just making sure everybody knows what that standard is and that is to be the No. 1 defense in the country year-in and year-out. Just making sure they know the standard and the things that come with that in practice: running to the ball, over communicating to a point that coach has to tell you, ‘Hey, that's a little too much.' Just getting to that point and being really clean and organized in everything we do from notes to film to getting out on the field.