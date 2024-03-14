Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

IUBB Postgame Q&A: Woodson, Indiana players talk Penn State BTT win

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer
Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer
Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@mvsonwilliams

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.

MINNEAPOLIS – Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and multiple IU players met the media following IU's 61-59 win over Penn State Thursday night.

The Big Ten also opened the locker room and made additional players who participated in Thursday's game available.

Below are the full Q&As.

Advertisement

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement