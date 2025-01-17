IUBB Postgame Q&A: Mike Woodson, Oumar Ballo, Luke Goode

Below are their full Q&As, as well as a transcript for each of their conversations—once they become available.

Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson, big man Oumar Ballo and forward Luke Goode spoke with the media following Indiana's road win over Ohio State on Friday night in Columbus.

Q: On putting Leal into the starting lineup...

WOODSON: Thought back to last year when we played here, the kind of game he had. Just wanted to kind of shake things up a little bit and I thought he answered the bell. He got the big defensive stop. Last year, he hit a big three here. Coming down the stretch tonight, he made a great defensive stand to help us get another victory.

Q: On if Leal starting is game-to-game...

WOODSON: It’s all about feel in terms of where I’m going and what I’m going to do moving forward.

Q: On why it was Goode's night to step up as a secondary scorer...

WOODSON: I don’t know, he got some good looks. They were doubling Ballo – we kind of set it up that way on the backside that he would get the looks, and he knocked some shots down for us. Some big shots. We needed everyone of them, because they were huge that he made.

Q: On what changed the last three days in regards to playing harder...

WOODSON: Our last game, we came out, we started the game very well – believe it was 10-8. Then it was just – we couldn’t make shots. It got away. We couldn’t get stops. Thought we played a lot better in the second half, but when you spot teams like that, it’s hard to get back in games. We had to put it behind us. I tip my hat to our team because they could’ve laid down, and they didn’t. They came into Ohio and got a win.

Q: On Goode and Ballo's effort plays...

WOODSON: I need that. They’ve been on a few teams, speaking in terms of Ballo, and he and Goode have won at a high level. You expect that from them. They made winning basketball plays coming down the stretch. I thought Ballo got two great looks prior to going into overtime that he just didn’t put down. We got down early in the overtime and we just kept fighting and making defensive stops and Goode hitting the big three to put us up. It was a total team effort and we needed it after the two games we just had.

Q: On putting forth effort on a consistent basis moving forward...

WOODSON: We’re sitting here, we’ve won 14 games, man. 14-5. It’s not like it’s 5-14. We’ve played some pretty good basketball and had some good stretches. The two games we just didn’t… we got our asses beat those two games. Ain’t nothing you can do about it now. We just got to try to stay away from games like that, hopefully we’ll get Malik back soon. Kanaan was huge tonight. I couldn’t take Ballo out because I used the timeouts to give him a blow, he said he was ok so I rode him.

Q: On Goode's leadership and leading by example against Ohio State...

WOODSON: It’s huge. I mean, he’s a senior, man. That’s what seniors (are) supposed to do. I expect that from Gallo, Anthony – who was big tonight. You know, Gallo made some good play, but, I gotta get Gallo playing back at a high level. He and Mackenzie are really two big pieces to this puzzle, man, and, you know, they’ve been struggling here as of late. I’ve got to get them back going.

Q: On the outside noise...

WOODSON: I don’t care about the outside noise.

Q: On the team responding on the court to the outside noise...

WOODSON: Well, again, it just shows you a little bit about the character of our team. I don’t even want to comment on the outside noise. It’s ridiculous.

Q: On seeing the Indiana native step up...

WOODSON: No, actually, listen man, we got a group of guys in that locker room with a lot of pride. They wear that jersey with pride, and sometimes things don’t go according to plan. I thought tonight, considering where we’ve been the last two games, they fought their asses off to help us win this basketball game. It was a total team effort, man.

Q: On if he expected to have an advantage in the paint...

WOODSON: You know, again, (Devin) Royal didn’t play. You know, we’re better when we got Malik because he gives us some positive things in that paint area. We’ve been struggling a little bit in the paint because we do depend on Malik some in that area. Ballo’s been great for us, but,you know, we got guys that can get downhill like Myles Rice and Gallo to make plays at the rim. But, um, listen, to win on the road in the Big Ten, it’s not easy man, it’s tough. They’ve got a hell of a team and they’re well coached. So, to come here and get a win, I tip my hat to our guys.

Q: On Kanaan Carlyle moving forward after the game he had...

WOODSON: I just hope he bottles it up and, you know, carries it forward. You know, these games are coming awfully quick, and you can’t run from it, so, you know, I’m gonna need Kanaan and the supporting cast to play at a high level, man, because that’s how you win on the road, and then you’ve got to go take care at home.