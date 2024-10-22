7 former Indiana basketball players featured on NBA rosters

in other news
College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend
Announced today, ESPN's College Gameday show will be live from Bloomington this Saturday before IU takes on Washington.
From 'never lost a tailgate' to sold out: The emergence of Indiana Football
Since its founding in 1884, Indiana University has been plagued by bad football.
Indiana dismantles Nebraska's vaunted defense en route to 'statement' win
The Hoosiers might've silenced some of their doubters on Saturday with a resounding 56-7 win over Nebraska.
Defense 'sets the tone' in Indiana's historic 56-7 win over Nebraska
Indiana's defense shined in its win over Nebraska, with key plays and five turnovers resulting in the historic 56-7 win.
As Hoosier fans anticipate the start of the college basketball regular season, the NBA gets started tonight. Seven former Indiana Hoosiers are on active rosters as the NBA begins its 79th regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
There are quite a few former Hoosiers for fans to follow. Eric Gordon is the "old man" of the group entering his 17th season. If you're a Miami Heat fan, you'll get two-for-one with Thomas Bryant and Kel'el Ware on the roster.
OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant, 2016 IU Big Ten Champion teammates, are both entering their 8th year in the league. OG is with the Knicks and expects to challenge for a playoff spot, while Bryant is with 2024 1st round Draft pick Kel'el Ware on the Miami Heat roster.
Trayce-Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino were quite the duo at Indiana. Now the pair begin their sophomore campaigns with the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers, respectively. Cody Zoeller, the anchor for Tom Crean's 2013 B1G title team, enters his 12th season with his 5th team in Atlanta.
Eric Gordon, Philadelphia 76'ers
NBA Draft: Selected 7th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2008 NBA Draft
NBA Teams: 17th season (Los Angeles (C): 2008-11, ‘22-23; New Orleans: 2011-16; Houston: 2016-23; Phoenix: 2023-24; Philadelphia: 2024-pres.)
Career Averages: 15.7ppg, 2.3rpg, 2.8apg, 0.8spg, 0.4bpg on .430/.371/.811 shooting splits
2023-24 Averages: 11.0ppg, 1.8rpg, 2.0apg, 1.0spg, 0.4bpg on .443/.378/.797 shooting splits
Accolades and accomplishments: 2008-09 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, 2016-17 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, 13,868 career NBA points ranks fourth all time by an IU alum (Walt Bellamy – 20,941; Isiah Thomas – 18,822; Tom Van Arsdale – 14,232), Freshman All-American, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team, Big Ten All-Freshman Team
OG Anunoby, NY Knicks
NBA Draft: Selected 23rd overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft
NBA Teams: Eighth season (Toronto: 2017-24; New York: 2024-pres.)
Career Averages: 12.0ppg, 4.3rpg, 1.6apg, 1.3spg, 0.5bpg on .474/.376/.745 shooting splits
2023-24 Averages: 14.7ppg, 4.2rpg, 2.1apg, 1.4spg, 0.7bpg on .489/.382/.753 shooting splits
Accolades and accomplishments: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, 2022-23 NBA steals leader, 2019 NBA Champion
Thomas Bryant, Miami Heat
NBA Draft: Selected 42nd overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft – rights traded to the Lakers
NBA Teams: Eighth season (Los Angeles (L): 2017-18, ‘22-23; Washington: 2018-22; Denver: 2022-23; Miami: 2023-pres.)
Career Averages: 10.1ppg, 5.7rpg, 1.1apg, 0.3spg, 0.8bpg on .598/.366/.757 shooting splits
2022-23 Averages: 9.8ppg, 5.7rpg, 0.5apg, 0.3spg, 0.5bpg on .623/.441/.738 shooting splits
Accolades and accomplishments: 2023 NBA Champion, All-Big Ten Third Team, Big Ten All-Freshman Team
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Draft: Selected 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Draft
NBA Teams: Second season (Los Angeles (L): 2023-pres.)
Career Averages: 1.6ppg, 0.6rpg, 0.4apg, 0.1spg, 0.1bpg on .222/.133/.600 shooting splits
2023-24 Averages: 1.6ppg, 0.6rpg, 0.4apg, 0.1spg, 0.1bpg on .222/.133/.600 shooting splits
Accolades and accomplishments: Big Ten Freshman of the Year, All-Big Ten Second Team, Big Ten All-Freshman Team
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors
NBA Draft: Selected 57th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft – rights traded to the Warriors
NBA Teams: Second season (Golden State: 2023-pres.)
Career Averages: 7.9ppg, 5.0rpg, 1.2apg, 0.4spg, 1.1bpg on .702/---/.561 shooting splits
2023-24 Averages: 7.9ppg, 5.0rpg, 1.2apg, 0.4spg, 1.1bpg on .702/---/.561 shooting splits
Accolades and accomplishments: Consensus All-American, Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team, Big Ten All-Freshman Team, two-time All-Big Ten Defensive Team
Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat
NBA Draft: Selected 15th overall by the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Draft
NBA Teams: First season (Miami: 2024-pres.)
Career Averages: n/a
2023-24 Averages: n/a
Accolades and accomplishments: All-Big Ten Second Team, All-Big Ten Defensive Team
Cody Zeller, Atlanta
NBA Draft: Selected 4th overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2013 NBA Draft
NBA Teams: 12th season (Charlotte: 2013-21; Portland: 2021-22; Miami: 2022-23; New Orleans: 2023-24; Atlanta: 2024-pres.)
Career Averages: 7.9ppg, 5.7rpg, 1.3apg, 0.6spg, 0.6bpg on .520/.220/.727 shooting splits
2023-24 Averages: 1.8ppg, 1.5rpg, 0.9apg, 0.2spg, 0.1bpg on .419/.333/.605 shooting splits
Accolades and accomplishments: 2013-14 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, 2023 NBA runner-up, All-America Second Team, Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team, Big Ten All-Freshman Team
–––––
