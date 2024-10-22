7 former Indiana basketball players featured on NBA rosters

As Hoosier fans anticipate the start of the college basketball regular season, the NBA gets started tonight. Seven former Indiana Hoosiers are on active rosters as the NBA begins its 79th regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

There are quite a few former Hoosiers for fans to follow. Eric Gordon is the "old man" of the group entering his 17th season. If you're a Miami Heat fan, you'll get two-for-one with Thomas Bryant and Kel'el Ware on the roster.

OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant, 2016 IU Big Ten Champion teammates, are both entering their 8th year in the league. OG is with the Knicks and expects to challenge for a playoff spot, while Bryant is with 2024 1st round Draft pick Kel'el Ware on the Miami Heat roster.

Trayce-Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino were quite the duo at Indiana. Now the pair begin their sophomore campaigns with the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers, respectively. Cody Zoeller, the anchor for Tom Crean's 2013 B1G title team, enters his 12th season with his 5th team in Atlanta.