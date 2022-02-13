IU women win at home over Michigan State

Bloomington, Ind. – The Indiana Hoosiers improve their overall record to 18-3 and 10-1 within the Big Ten Conference, as they defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 76-58, on Saturday.

Senior guard Grace Berger scored 29 points, setting a new career-high for points. She shot 9-for-17 and was 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. She also had seven rebounds and three assists.

Berger has now scored in double-figures in points in 18 out of 21 games this year.

“I was definitely feeling it a little bit," Berger stated. “I saw a couple of my pull-ups go in, and easy drives to the basket. I think anytime I can see the ball go in, maybe it makes me a little more aggressive.

"Then Coach Moren, Ali, and Nikki were great about calling plays to get me the ball and position made it easy for me to score. My teammates and my coaches put me in a really easy position to knock down some shots.”

Berger brought the high momentum into the third quarter, scoring 17 points, part of her 21-point second-half effort that helped her set the new career-high

“I think I just came out really aggressive,” Berger explained. “I saw the ball go into the basket early and I think that was really all of us. They got on us a little bit at halftime, just to keep being aggressive and were gonna see shots fall. So I think our mindset coming out into the third quarter was to get an early lead and never let it go. We all just came out with an aggressive mindset and I think I benefitted from that and my teammates did too.”