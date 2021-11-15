IU women's basketball up to No. 4 in AP Poll -- highest in program history
Indiana women's basketball is ranked No. 4 in the AP top 25 following its win over No. 13 Kentucky.
This is the highest ranking in program history. The Hoosiers are 2-0 and face off against Norfolk State on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball jumped four spots in the Associated Press Top 25 week two poll on Monday. It marks another historic mark for the Hoosiers, appearing for the first time in the top 5 in program history.
The ranking comes off the heels of a 2-0 start to open the 2021-22 season where it defeated Butler on the road on Wednesday and No. 13/13 Kentucky at home on Sunday. The Hoosiers shot 53.2 percent in two games last week behind 29-point performances from graduate student guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary against the Bulldogs and Mackenzie Holmes' career high against the Wildcats.
They are averaging 87.0 points per game while going 89.7 percent at the free throw line.
Up next, IU will host Norfolk State in action on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
