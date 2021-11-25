IU women's basketball ready for tough test against No. 7 Stanford

Indiana travels down to the Bahamas to face off against two tough opponents -- No. 7 Stanford and Miami (Fl).

First up is defending National Champion Stanford. The Cardinal enter at 3-1 this season with a loss to No. 25 Texas.

Returning for Stanford are all five starters, including two All-American guards Haley Jones (13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists) and Lexie Hull (11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds). While Jones is the main ball handler, Hull is the main shooter. She is shooting 46.2 percent from three on the season.

Up front for the Cardinal is 6-foot-4 forward Cameron Brink (11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds). She will be tasked with a tough matchup with All-American Mackenzie Holmes (18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds).

Overall, the Cardinal shoot 48.2 percent from the field and average 36.3 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game. Height is one of their main assets, with 11 players standing 6-foot-1 and taller.

"They don't beat themselves," IU women's head coach Teri Moren said. "We try not to do that, as well. It's a great matchup, a great challenge. They will test us in every way with the way their size and the way they move and cut."