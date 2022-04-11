IU women's basketball announces addition of three transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball announces the additions of Alyssa Geary, Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia to its 2022-23 roster.

"We are excited about adding Alyssa, Sydney and Sara to our roster," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. "They have all had success at their previous stops, but most importantly, they are fantastic young women. They are hard workers who are excited about the direction of our program. I know our fans are going to enjoy watching these three along with our returners and the four freshmen we signed in the fall. We are continuing to build our program with exceptional young women who want to do the work to compete for a Big Ten Championship and the Final Four."

Geary will join Indiana as a graduate transfer after a four-year career at Providence where she played in 118 games and made 66 starts, including every game of her junior and senior seasons. The Elmhurst, Ill. native averaged 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocked shots as a senior in 2021-22. She scored in double figures 16 times last season and was second on her team in scoring and third in assists and blocked shots.

As a junior in 2020-21, Geary averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. During her four seasons, Geary scored 854 career points, 462 career rebounds and 128 career blocks. Geary attended Trinity High School and Nazareth Academy where she averaged 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.2 blocks and 5.0 assists per game as a senior.

Moren on Geary:

"We are really looking forward to getting Alyssa to Bloomington. When we called, we could tell immediately that this was going to be a good fit. She is going to give us some versatility inside. She has great length, is very skilled and can knock down the perimeter shot, along with being a phenomenal passer. She also has the ability to guard multiple positions."

Parrish returns to her home state after spending her first two years at Oregon. The 2020 Indiana Ms. Basketball, the Fishers, Ind. native started in all 32 games last season for the Ducks and appeared in 55 total games. She averaged 8.8 points as a sophomore where she went 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. She also added 3.3 rebounds and averaged 24.7 minutes per game.

As a freshman, she appeared in 23 of 24 games and made two starts where she was named the Pac 12 Freshman of the Week once. During her time at Oregon, they made two NCAA Tournament appearances including a Sweet Sixteen run in 2020-21.

At Hamilton Southeastern, she was named a McDonalds All-American and Jordan Brand Classic selection where she averaged 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game as a senior. She led the Royals to a Class 4A state title as a junior and was an Indiana All-Star. She finished her career as HSE's all-time leading scorer and Hamilton County's all-time leading girls' scorer.

Moren on Parrish:

"We are very glad that Syndey is back in Indiana. We've had a long relationship dating back to her days before her decorated high school career where she was a McDonald's All American and Indiana Miss Basketball. We want to recruit the very best players and Sydney undoubtedly fits that mold. What stands out the most about her is her competitiveness. She is tough, and she plays hard."

Scalia played three seasons at Minnesota where she scored 1,158 points and ranks in the top 10 in six career categories, including a program record free throw percentage (88.8). She was a 2021-22 All-Big Ten second team selection where she led the Gophers with a team-high 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the 3-point line, 91.5 percent from the free throw line and starting all 33 games. The Stillwater, Minn. native had one of the program's best offensive seasons, hitting the most 3-pointers in a single season (111), best single season free throw percentage and scored in double figures 26 times. Scalia helped Minnesota to a second-round WNIT appearance last season.

As a sophomore in 2020-21, she started 15 games where she averaged 14.5 points and shot 90.5 percent at the free throw line. During her freshman season, she averaged 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while making 30 starts and earning a place on the Big Ten's all-freshman team. She is a three-time All-Big Ten honoree in her Minnesota career including second team (2020-21) and honorable mention and all-freshman (2019-20).

Moren on Scalia:

"Sara is a phenomenal pickup for us. She is one of the very best 3-point shooters in the country. It is important for us that we find players that fit our culture and mesh with our team. I think we found a perfect fit with Sara. Along with her shooting, Sara can play both on and off the ball. We have had to game plan against Sara, and she was one of the toughest players to prepare for. She has unbelievable shooting range and the ability to get to the rim."