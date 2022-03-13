IU women earn highest NCAA Tournament seed in program history as 3-seed
The Indiana women's basketball program earned the highest-ever NCAA Tournament seed in program history.
The Hoosiers are a 3-seed and will host First and Second Round games in Assembly Hall.
Indiana finished the season 22-8 and were the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Below is the full release from the program.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball will appear in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament as it was selected as an at-large berth into the field on Sunday night. The Hoosiers will be the No. 3 seed and will host NCAA First and Second Round action at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Their No. 3 seed is the highest in school history as it improves off last season's No. 4 seed. For the first time ever, NCAA women's basketball tournament games will be played inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with No. 6 Kentucky and No. 11 Princeton will also face-off in Bloomington on Saturday.
The Hoosiers will play in its eighth NCAA Tournament in school history. Indiana (22-8) is 6-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. They are off the heels of its first Big Ten Tournament championship game appearance in 20 years, making a run in the league's postseason tournament as the No. 5 seed.
Last season, Indiana advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in program history which also included upsetting top-seeded North Carolina State in the Sweet Sixteen.
All-session and single game general admission tickets will go sale on Monday (March 14) at 10 a.m. ET through the IU Ticket office. A select number of reserved seats will be available later this week.
----
