IU wearing alternate jerseys for Illinois, Maryland games

They are specially-designed "cream" jerseys that say "Hoosiers" across the chest instead of "Indiana".

Indiana announces it will wear alternate uniforms for two upcoming games against Illinois, this Saturday, and then Feb. 24 against Maryland.

Bloomington, Indiana – Indiana Men's Basketball continues to honor its past while also embracing its future with a series of alternate uniforms for the 2021-22 season.

Earlier this season against Michigan, the Hoosiers wore replica uniforms of the 1987 NCAA Championship season. Among the most significant differences with that uniform and the current version was a block IU design on the jersey short that was originally unveiled in the mid-1970s and remained a part of the IU uniform design for a significant portion of Bob Knight's tenure as head coach.

IU has two more alternate jerseys that will be unveiled this month. For Saturday's game against Illinois, Coach Mike Woodson's team will wear a specially-designed "Cream" jersey from adidas. For the Feb. 24 against Maryland, the Hoosiers will wear a special "Honoring Black Excellence" adidas design.

"We greatly appreciate our partnership with adidas and welcome the opportunity to team with them to feature three alternate uniforms during the 2021-22 season," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "Not only do these special uniforms recognize the contributions of so many both inside and outside our program, but they also offer something different and special to our current student-athletes."

While IU Men's Basketball has long opted to utilize the color of white in place of the official school color of cream in its uniform designs, Saturday's game against Illinois won't be the first time that the Hoosiers have worn a Cream jersey. IU most recently more a cream jersey three years ago in 2019 against Ohio State as part of its celebration of the 70th anniversary of Bill Garrett breaking the Big Ten color barrier. In addition to being cream, Saturday's jerseys will have "Hoosiers" across the chest instead of the traditional "Indiana."