IU vs Purdue: 'This game is going to be big for us and big for the Big Ten'

"They've kind of had their way here of late, but hopefully, we can make that change tomorrow night," Woodson said. "We've got to just commit ourselves for 40 minutes. It's not going to be something that's going to be hand-delivered to us. You've got to go get it."

This year feels different for many reasons. IU has former guard Mike Woodson as the head coach, someone who knows what the rivalry is. Fans are back in the crowd for the first time since the 2019-20 season. And, Rob Phinisee, from West Lafayette, is looking to finally get a win over Purdue for his career.

But, most of those nine straight losses have been in full control throughout the game from the Boilermakers.

Indiana has lost nine straight games to Purdue in the in-state rivalry. Four of the games have been decided by double-digits and on average the last nine meetings have been decided by nine points per game.

Mike Woodson played Purdue 12 times in his Indiana career and finished with a record of 6-6. But, Purdue was the team that ended Woodson's collegiate career with a 76-69 win in the 1980 NCAA Tournament.

"Well, it's tough because again, if you recall back when I was a senior, there was a lot at stake that year for me personally," Woodson said. "The Final Four being in Indianapolis where I grew up, on my birthday to be exact, on March the 24th, and this being my last year, I mean, there was just a lot. There were a lot of accolades on the table in terms of scoring in the Big Ten, Indiana history scoring. To lose and go out the way we did, it was a tough day for me.

"To go out that way was tough because it's Purdue, you know? But hey, for me it was a hell of a run. That's all I can say. It put me back in the position to be able to still continue to play, and that meant more to me than anything. Instead of ending my career I was still able to go on and continue to play. But that was a tough year, ending it that way. But hey, we've moved on since then and now I'm here back coaching, so it's all great."

Indiana fans know that unless you are involved in the Indiana-Purdue rivalry, you don't know what it takes mentally and physically what the game means to people in the state.

"Yes, here in the state of Indiana, Purdue and Indiana has always been a big rivalry," Woodson said. "You can't get from underneath that. It's what it is."

However, only five players in the rotation are from Indiana. Also, there are five players new to the roster this year that haven't been part of the rivalry before.

"I've tried to keep it -- a lot of these guys that are new, they don't know, and I get it. But I'm not selling that. I'm selling the game. To me, it's the next game. The rivalry is what it is. Protecting home is more important."

One player on the Indiana roster that is a bit closer to the rivalry is fourth-year guard Rob Phinisee. Phinisee is from West Lafayette and was heavily recruited by the Boilermakers in high school.

"It's going to be crazy," Phinisee said. "I mean, not having fans here last year is a big part. But just the energy with both teams this year---there's a lot of a lot more buzz I feel like between the two teams this year, so I'm just ready to go out there and just see how it feels.

"I still get a lot of love from Lafayette and a lot of Purdue fans but the main thing they say is whenever Purdue and IU play, they'll be rooting for me but they'll never root for IU."

Phinisee knows this is the biggest game of the season for Indiana. Being at home against the No. 4 team in the country is big, regardless. But having it be Purdue is even bigger.

“You see the bad blood between Bloomington and Lafayette," Phinisee added. "This game is going to be big for us and big for the Big Ten,”